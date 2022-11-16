https://sputniknews.com/20221116/bumble-dating-app-devastated-after-indian-woman-dismembered-by-partner-she-met-on-platform-1104292186.html
Bumble Dating App 'Devastated' After Indian Woman Dismembered by Partner She Met on Platform
Bumble Dating App 'Devastated' After Indian Woman Dismembered by Partner She Met on Platform
The case of Shraddha Walkar rocked India on Monday after Delhi Police arrested the main suspect in her murder: her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who met her via Bumble. Poonawalla also allegedly met another woman on the same app and started dating her right after allegedly killing Walkar.
Dating app Bumble issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “devastated to hear about the unspeakable crime” in which Shraddha Walkar was reportedly chopped into pieces
by her boyfriend following a marriage altercation in India.
According to media reports, Poonawalla and Walkar met on Bumble and came to Delhi from Mumbai after their families disapproved of their relationship.
"Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones," a Bumble spokesperson said, also assuring to “remain available” for the police should they request help investigating the case.
“The safety and well being of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson added.
Media reports quoting sources said that the police will get in touch with Bumble for more details of Poonawala's profile.
According to Delhi Police, Poonawalla allegedly murdered Walkar on May 18, chopping her into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at various locations around Delhi.
The investigation into the gruesome murder case
is ongoing, and a Delhi court granted permission for a narco-analysis test to be conducted on Poonawalla as police believe that he was trying to mislead the probe.