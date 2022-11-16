https://sputniknews.com/20221116/bumble-dating-app-devastated-after-indian-woman-dismembered-by-partner-she-met-on-platform-1104292186.html

Bumble Dating App 'Devastated' After Indian Woman Dismembered by Partner She Met on Platform

The case of Shraddha Walkar rocked India on Monday after Delhi Police arrested the main suspect in her murder: her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

Dating app Bumble issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “devastated to hear about the unspeakable crime” in which Shraddha Walkar was reportedly chopped into pieces by her boyfriend following a marriage altercation in India.According to media reports, Poonawalla and Walkar met on Bumble and came to Delhi from Mumbai after their families disapproved of their relationship.“The safety and well being of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson added.According to Delhi Police, Poonawalla allegedly murdered Walkar on May 18, chopping her into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at various locations around Delhi.The investigation into the gruesome murder case is ongoing, and a Delhi court granted permission for a narco-analysis test to be conducted on Poonawalla as police believe that he was trying to mislead the probe.

