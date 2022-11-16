https://sputniknews.com/20221116/bodies-scattered-everywhere-25-police-recruits-mowed-down-by-vehicle-in-los-angeles-county-1104304902.html

'Bodies Scattered Everywhere': 25 Police Recruits Mowed Down by Vehicle in Los Angeles County

Pedestrian deaths account for 25.6% of all traffic fatalities in the state of California, according to the state’s Office of Traffic Safety. 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

A wrong-way driver outside of Los Angeles struck a group of law enforcement recruits while they were out jogging on Wednesday. Twenty-five of the recruits were injured, including five who were injured critically.The crash occurred at around 6:25 a.m local time on Wednesday, down the street from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department’s STAR Explorer Training Academy, in Whittier, California.The injuries sustained by the recruits include head trauma, broken bones and the loss of limbs. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said one recruit is on a ventilator.The driver was detained at the scene and suffered minor injuries. Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash and noted they did not smell alcohol on the driver. Officials are investigating if other drugs may have been a factor. The 22-year-old driver reportedly said that he was sleepy before the crash.Aerial footage taken by local media showed a gray SUV that had crashed into a light pole. Some recruits reported hearing the vehicle accelerate. No skid marks were seen at the scene to show the vehicle had attempted to slow down before striking the recruits.According to Pat McDonald, the captain of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s training bureau, the light pole saved more recruits from being injured as it helped stop the vehicle.At least some of the recruits were wearing reflective safety vests and the group was being followed by two black and white safety vehicles, police said.“There [were] so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved,” Villanueva remarked.Firefighters at a nearby station heard the crash and immediately started rendering first aid to the victims, who were sent to seven different hospitals.The California Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.

