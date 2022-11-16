International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221116/blue-marble-nasas-moon-bound-orion-spacecraft-sends-back-stunning-earth-photo-on-first-test-run-1104306591.html
Blue Marble: NASA’s Moon-Bound Orion Spacecraft Sends Back Stunning Earth Photo on First Test Run
Blue Marble: NASA’s Moon-Bound Orion Spacecraft Sends Back Stunning Earth Photo on First Test Run
The United States’ first Artemis mission by an unmanned Orion spacecraft was delayed for months amid mechanical and weather problems at the Florida launch... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-16T22:25+0000
2022-11-16T22:22+0000
science & tech
artemis
moon mission
nasa
earth
space flight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104306436_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_730d9b1569c216e6c5113026ce9f285d.png
Hours after blasting off atop the massive Space Launch System (SLS) for the first time on Wednesday morning, the Orion capsule sent back to NASA its first photo - a stunning glimpse of our planet at a distance rarely seen.According to NASA’s Twitter page for Orion, the photo was taken roughly 58,000 miles above Earth’s surface, or one-fifth the distance to Orion’s ultimate target: the moon. The photo was snapped using a “selfie stick” and partially shows Orion’s hull and solar panels.By comparison, the International Space Station orbits the Earth at just 250 miles up."This view of Earth captured from a human-rated spacecraft not seen since 1972 during the final Apollo mission some 50 years ago," NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones said of the photo during a live broadcast. "The views of our blue marble in the blackness of space now capturing the imagination of a new generation - the Artemis generation."A catastrophic failure of the Space Shuttle Columbia’s heat shield during reentry in 2003 killed seven astronauts and helped spell the beginning of the end of the Space Shuttle program.Following Artemis 1, the Artemis 2 mission is expected to carry a human crew in orbit around the Earth and the moon, but will not land on the moon. Artemis 3 will take two astronauts to the moon and lay the groundwork for a future “gateway” base, which astronauts will be able to use when exploring the lunar surface or preparing for trips into deeper space, such as to Mars.Other nations have also stepped up their space programs in recent years, including sending unmanned probes to the moon, such as China’s Chang’e missions.
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104306436_480:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_feae50a0ae8f5f6ba6365db832bfa852.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
artemis, moon mission, nasa, earth, space flight
artemis, moon mission, nasa, earth, space flight

Blue Marble: NASA’s Moon-Bound Orion Spacecraft Sends Back Stunning Earth Photo on First Test Run

22:25 GMT 16.11.2022
© Sputnik ScreenshotA "selfie" by the Orion capsule on the Artemis 1 mission showing the spacecraft and the Earth from 57,000 miles away. The photo was taken on November 16, 2022, about nine hours after liftoff.
A selfie by the Orion capsule on the Artemis 1 mission showing the spacecraft and the Earth from 57,000 miles away. The photo was taken on November 16, 2022, about nine hours after liftoff. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The United States’ first Artemis mission by an unmanned Orion spacecraft was delayed for months amid mechanical and weather problems at the Florida launch center. The new program is designed to bring humans back to the moon for the first time in decades, and perhaps beyond.
Hours after blasting off atop the massive Space Launch System (SLS) for the first time on Wednesday morning, the Orion capsule sent back to NASA its first photo - a stunning glimpse of our planet at a distance rarely seen.
According to NASA’s Twitter page for Orion, the photo was taken roughly 58,000 miles above Earth’s surface, or one-fifth the distance to Orion’s ultimate target: the moon. The photo was snapped using a “selfie stick” and partially shows Orion’s hull and solar panels.
By comparison, the International Space Station orbits the Earth at just 250 miles up.
Despite appearances in the second image, taken from a live feed on an internal camera, the mission is unmanned. The empty space suit is a placeholder for what will one day be one of four crew members on a moonbound mission; NASA engineers have named the mannequin “Commander Moonikin Campos.”
"This view of Earth captured from a human-rated spacecraft not seen since 1972 during the final Apollo mission some 50 years ago," NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones said of the photo during a live broadcast. "The views of our blue marble in the blackness of space now capturing the imagination of a new generation - the Artemis generation."
Artemis 1 is the first mission of the Artemis program, and will consist of a 25-day mission to travel 40,000 miles beyond the moon, orbiting the natural satellite for six days before returning to Earth. The flight is designed to test out all its essential systems and capabilities, including the safety of the heat shield that will protect it during the 25,000-degree Fahrenheit reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.
A catastrophic failure of the Space Shuttle Columbia’s heat shield during reentry in 2003 killed seven astronauts and helped spell the beginning of the end of the Space Shuttle program.
Following Artemis 1, the Artemis 2 mission is expected to carry a human crew in orbit around the Earth and the moon, but will not land on the moon. Artemis 3 will take two astronauts to the moon and lay the groundwork for a future “gateway” base, which astronauts will be able to use when exploring the lunar surface or preparing for trips into deeper space, such as to Mars.
Other nations have also stepped up their space programs in recent years, including sending unmanned probes to the moon, such as China’s Chang’e missions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала