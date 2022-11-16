https://sputniknews.com/20221116/algerian-parliamentary-leader-military-exercises-with-russia-show-strategic-partnership-1104297808.html

Algerian Parliamentary Leader: Military Exercises With Russia Show Strategic Partnership

"Desert Shield" exercises confirm the depth of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Algeria, Algerian Parliamentary Vice Speaker Bouteldja Allel told Sputnik on Wednesday.Allel also stated that the annually held military exercises are a great chance for both countries to adopt the latest methods of each other’s work. He also praised general Russian-Algerian cooperation.Several times during his speech, Allel underlined the scope of cooperation between the two countries, which is of a high level and spans many fields.The speaker echoed Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra’s recent words about the upcoming visit of the African country’s president to Russia, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.Earlier, Lamara expressed hope that the Algerian president’s visit “will mark the beginning of a new stage in our relations”.In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the two countries' intention to sign an agreement marking a "new quality" in bilateral relations.The ongoing “Desert Shield” operation, carried out at the Hammaguir base in the west of Algeria, brings together 200 soldiers from Russia and Algeria, and is not aimed at "any third country," according to Moscow.This mutually conducted military exercise is not the only one to be held this year. In October, Russian warships docked in Algiers for a joint exercise with the Algerian Navy. Likewise, in September, Algerian soldiers took part in the Vostok-2022 military drills in Russia's Eastern Military District.The very first joint exercises between the two countries were conducted in October 2021 at the Tarskoye South Ossetia training grounds in North Ossetia, Caucasus, Russia.

