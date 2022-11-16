International
Air France Employees Threaten Strike During Christmas - Reports
Air France Employees Threaten Strike During Christmas - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - The UNAC and SNGAF unions, which represent Air France flight attendants, said in a joint leaflet circulated by French media that staff would...
"This notice should serve as a warning to our management. If we are not heard, all we will have to do is call for an active strike," the leaflet read.
France's flag carrier, on the contrary, is demanding an increase in the productivity of its staff, with an employee expected to serve 50 passengers during a Christmas flight instead of the usual 48, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.
Air France management reportedly hopes that the holiday period will bring in enough profit to compensate part of the losses caused by the cancellation of many flights during pandemic years.
Airlines around the world have struggled to keep up normal operations during COVID-19. Affected by travel restrictions, most had to cut jobs and disrupt flight schedules. In France, soaring inflation and food and energy prices over the past year have prompted a new wave of worker protests over deteriorating living conditions.
Air France Employees Threaten Strike During Christmas - Reports

18:39 GMT 16.11.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - The UNAC and SNGAF unions, which represent Air France flight attendants, said in a joint leaflet circulated by French media that staff would go on strike from December 22 to January 2 unless management grants their demand for better working conditions and higher wages.
"This notice should serve as a warning to our management. If we are not heard, all we will have to do is call for an active strike," the leaflet read.
France's flag carrier, on the contrary, is demanding an increase in the productivity of its staff, with an employee expected to serve 50 passengers during a Christmas flight instead of the usual 48, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.
Air France management reportedly hopes that the holiday period will bring in enough profit to compensate part of the losses caused by the cancellation of many flights during pandemic years.
Airlines around the world have struggled to keep up normal operations during COVID-19. Affected by travel restrictions, most had to cut jobs and disrupt flight schedules. In France, soaring inflation and food and energy prices over the past year have prompted a new wave of worker protests over deteriorating living conditions.
