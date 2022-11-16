https://sputniknews.com/20221116/aap-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-delhi-election-ballot-corruption-1104275440.html

AAP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Delhi Election Ballot Corruption

A local citizen purportedly gave police audio and video recordings of the alleged bribe after his wife failed to feature on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s list of... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Police's anti-corruption division has arrested three men for allegedly taking an INR 3.3 million ($40,554) bribe from an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in order to guarantee a place on the ballot for the upcoming local council election, media reported on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Tripathi's relative, Om Singh, and personal assistant, Shiv Shankar Pandey, as well as an associate, Prince Raghuvanshi, were detained when they reportedly returned the bribe after the ticket promise was not kept.Another AAP lawmaker, Rajesh Gupta, is also accused of being involved in the case, with police allegedly possessing audio and video evidence linking him. Police are continuing to investigate.After the news broke, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at AAP, slamming it for being "full of corruption."BJP's Harish Khurrana said: "This is a clear case of 'cash for ticket'. Who is not involved in corruption in the AAP? Whether it is liquorgate or schoolgate. All this shows that AAP is full of corruption and the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal."Elections for Delhi’s local council will be held on December 4. This will be the first municipal election since the north, south and east Delhi municipal bodies were combined.

