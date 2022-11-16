https://sputniknews.com/20221116/aap-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-delhi-election-ballot-corruption-1104275440.html
AAP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Delhi Election Ballot Corruption
AAP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Delhi Election Ballot Corruption
A local citizen purportedly gave police audio and video recordings of the alleged bribe after his wife failed to feature on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s list of... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-16T10:19+0000
2022-11-16T10:19+0000
2022-11-16T10:19+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
aam aadmi party
politics
domestic politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097062074_0:50:2983:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d0c5bde0d869f4d665a4e57380d910.jpg
Delhi Police's anti-corruption division has arrested three men for allegedly taking an INR 3.3 million ($40,554) bribe from an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in order to guarantee a place on the ballot for the upcoming local council election, media reported on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Tripathi's relative, Om Singh, and personal assistant, Shiv Shankar Pandey, as well as an associate, Prince Raghuvanshi, were detained when they reportedly returned the bribe after the ticket promise was not kept.Another AAP lawmaker, Rajesh Gupta, is also accused of being involved in the case, with police allegedly possessing audio and video evidence linking him. Police are continuing to investigate.After the news broke, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at AAP, slamming it for being "full of corruption."BJP's Harish Khurrana said: "This is a clear case of 'cash for ticket'. Who is not involved in corruption in the AAP? Whether it is liquorgate or schoolgate. All this shows that AAP is full of corruption and the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal."Elections for Delhi’s local council will be held on December 4. This will be the first municipal election since the north, south and east Delhi municipal bodies were combined.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097062074_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9783194552002b63a56c26774f8150.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), aam aadmi party, politics, domestic politics
delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), aam aadmi party, politics, domestic politics
AAP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Delhi Election Ballot Corruption
A local citizen purportedly gave police audio and video recordings of the alleged bribe after his wife failed to feature on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s list of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections.
Delhi Police's anti-corruption division has arrested three men for allegedly taking an INR 3.3 million ($40,554) bribe from an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in order to guarantee a place on the ballot for the upcoming local council election
, media reported on Wednesday.
The bribe was received on behalf of AAP lawmaker Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, while his relative is among those arrested in the case, reports alleged.
On Tuesday, Tripathi's relative, Om Singh, and personal assistant, Shiv Shankar Pandey, as well as an associate, Prince Raghuvanshi, were detained when they reportedly returned the bribe after the ticket promise was not kept.
Another AAP lawmaker, Rajesh Gupta, is also accused of being involved in the case, with police allegedly possessing audio and video evidence linking him. Police are continuing to investigate.
Anti-corruption chief Madhur Verma told reporters on Monday that the complainant, identified as Gopal Khari, informed police that he had met AAP lawmaker Tripathi on November 9 to request that his wife be on the ballot. He alleged that Tripathi demanded a bribe of INR 9 million ($110,801).
After the news broke, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at AAP, slamming it for being "full of corruption."
BJP's Harish Khurrana said: "This is a clear case of 'cash for ticket'. Who is not involved in corruption in the AAP? Whether it is liquorgate or schoolgate. All this shows that AAP is full of corruption and the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal."
Sharing the news on Twitter, BJP’s social media editor Amit Malviya said: “AAP lawmakers are doing what Kejriwal and cohorts do. So no surprise there.”
Elections for Delhi’s local council will be held on December 4. This will be the first municipal election since the north, south and east Delhi municipal bodies were combined.