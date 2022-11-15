https://sputniknews.com/20221115/video-massive-blaze-breaks-out-in-istanbul-days-after-terror-attack-1104264273.html

Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Istanbul Days After Terror Attack

A massive fire has erupted across Istanbul, Turkey just days after a bombing, now deemed a terrorist attack by government officials, in the country's capital... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

A massive fire erupted in Istanbul, Turkey, late Tuesday and consumed four cars parked in the area, days after the city was rattled by a terror attack over the weekend. The blaze has since been extinguished by first responders.The blaze occurred in the Fatih district of Istanbul, which is located just 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Taksim Square.Video footage of the incident documented the flames and showed a growing crowed standing in awe of the developments.Sputnik Turkey reported the flames erupted moments after a driver had stopped their vehicle, noticing that smoke was being emitted from the car. At the time, the individual had called for help.Aside from the four vehicles, the blaze also damaged a building and an ATM located near the scene. With first responders having extinguished the flames, an official investigation into the incident has been launched by officials. The vehicle has been towed out of the area.The Tuesday blaze comes just a day after Turkish authorities announced the identity of the bomber who attacked shoppers in broad daylight on Istiklal Avenue, in Taksim Square over the weekend.A Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, said she was responsible for Sunday's bombing after she was given orders to do so by the PYD, which Turkey views as a Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a Marxist-Leninist rebel group that Turkey has been fighting since 1984.

