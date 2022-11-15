International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/video-massive-blaze-breaks-out-in-istanbul-days-after-terror-attack-1104264273.html
Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Istanbul Days After Terror Attack
Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Istanbul Days After Terror Attack
A massive fire has erupted across Istanbul, Turkey just days after a bombing, now deemed a terrorist attack by government officials, in the country's capital... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T21:08+0000
2022-11-15T22:07+0000
world
turkey
istanbul
explosion
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104264128_0:37:2880:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_ae1df995e7686c186adc63a3fff73fee.png
A massive fire erupted in Istanbul, Turkey, late Tuesday and consumed four cars parked in the area, days after the city was rattled by a terror attack over the weekend. The blaze has since been extinguished by first responders.The blaze occurred in the Fatih district of Istanbul, which is located just 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Taksim Square.Video footage of the incident documented the flames and showed a growing crowed standing in awe of the developments.Sputnik Turkey reported the flames erupted moments after a driver had stopped their vehicle, noticing that smoke was being emitted from the car. At the time, the individual had called for help.Aside from the four vehicles, the blaze also damaged a building and an ATM located near the scene. With first responders having extinguished the flames, an official investigation into the incident has been launched by officials. The vehicle has been towed out of the area.The Tuesday blaze comes just a day after Turkish authorities announced the identity of the bomber who attacked shoppers in broad daylight on Istiklal Avenue, in Taksim Square over the weekend.A Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, said she was responsible for Sunday's bombing after she was given orders to do so by the PYD, which Turkey views as a Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a Marxist-Leninist rebel group that Turkey has been fighting since 1984.
turkey
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104264128_312:0:2569:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3f8645ac1ef7c08bb8c3515a9e2d87.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, istanbul, explosion, fire
turkey, istanbul, explosion, fire

Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Istanbul Days After Terror Attack

21:08 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 22:07 GMT 15.11.2022)
© Screenshot/Breaking_4_NewsMassive fire erupts in Istanbul, Turkey, consuming several cars on November 15, 2021.
Massive fire erupts in Istanbul, Turkey, consuming several cars on November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© Screenshot/Breaking_4_News
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
A massive fire has erupted across Istanbul, Turkey just days after a bombing, now deemed a terrorist attack by government officials, in the country's capital. The bombing left at least people dead and another 81 injured. A Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir admitted to the attack, and did so under the orders of Syria's Democratic Union Party (PYD).
A massive fire erupted in Istanbul, Turkey, late Tuesday and consumed four cars parked in the area, days after the city was rattled by a terror attack over the weekend. The blaze has since been extinguished by first responders.
The blaze occurred in the Fatih district of Istanbul, which is located just 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Taksim Square.
Video footage of the incident documented the flames and showed a growing crowed standing in awe of the developments.
Sputnik Turkey reported the flames erupted moments after a driver had stopped their vehicle, noticing that smoke was being emitted from the car. At the time, the individual had called for help.
Aside from the four vehicles, the blaze also damaged a building and an ATM located near the scene.
With first responders having extinguished the flames, an official investigation into the incident has been launched by officials. The vehicle has been towed out of the area.
The Tuesday blaze comes just a day after Turkish authorities announced the identity of the bomber who attacked shoppers in broad daylight on Istiklal Avenue, in Taksim Square over the weekend.
A Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, said she was responsible for Sunday's bombing after she was given orders to do so by the PYD, which Turkey views as a Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a Marxist-Leninist rebel group that Turkey has been fighting since 1984.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала