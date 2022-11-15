International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/uk-navy-to-receive-five-more-type-26-frigates-pms-office-says-1104137184.html
UK Navy to Receive Five More Type 26 Frigates, PM's Office Says
UK Navy to Receive Five More Type 26 Frigates, PM's Office Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Royal Navy will receive five more Type 26 frigates, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T04:40+0000
2022-11-15T04:40+0000
military
uk
rishi sunak
type 26 warship program
frigates
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095371906_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f26bccb3492ee91374bf45c92c8c9c0.jpg
UK media reported in late August that the UK Ministry of Defense was close to agreeing a deal with BAE Systems to build five new warships - Type 26 frigates.According to the UK Prime Minister's Office's statement, the steps to "bolster security" are being taken "in the face of increased Russian threats."UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the construction of all eight of the Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095371906_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1b5f270041db8631c01774c1237f76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk royal navy, uk ministry of defense, type 26 frigates, does uk have type 26 frigates, five new warships, uk will build five new type 26 frigates,
uk royal navy, uk ministry of defense, type 26 frigates, does uk have type 26 frigates, five new warships, uk will build five new type 26 frigates,

UK Navy to Receive Five More Type 26 Frigates, PM's Office Says

04:40 GMT 15.11.2022
© LPhot Phil BloorRoyal Navy Type 23 Frigate HMS Somerset emerges from the Frigate Support Centre in HMNB Devonport
Royal Navy Type 23 Frigate HMS Somerset emerges from the Frigate Support Centre in HMNB Devonport - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© LPhot Phil Bloor
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Royal Navy will receive five more Type 26 frigates, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
UK media reported in late August that the UK Ministry of Defense was close to agreeing a deal with BAE Systems to build five new warships - Type 26 frigates.
According to the UK Prime Minister's Office's statement, the steps to "bolster security" are being taken "in the face of increased Russian threats."
"Today the Prime Minister has announced the next phase in the Type 26 frigate programme, with a £4.2 billion contract awarded to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy – in addition to the three already under construction," it said.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the construction of all eight of the Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала