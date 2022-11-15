https://sputniknews.com/20221115/uk-navy-to-receive-five-more-type-26-frigates-pms-office-says-1104137184.html

UK Navy to Receive Five More Type 26 Frigates, PM's Office Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Royal Navy will receive five more Type 26 frigates, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

UK media reported in late August that the UK Ministry of Defense was close to agreeing a deal with BAE Systems to build five new warships - Type 26 frigates.According to the UK Prime Minister's Office's statement, the steps to "bolster security" are being taken "in the face of increased Russian threats."UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the construction of all eight of the Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.

