Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit in Indonesia
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit in Indonesia
Earlier in the day, the Russian foreign minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and participated in
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a press conference after he conducted several meetings during day one of the G20 summit. Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation at the 17th summit of the organization.The G20 (Group of 20) is an intergovernmental forum of the most developed economies, which consists of 19 countries and the European Union. The group accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit in Indonesia
Earlier in the day, the Russian foreign minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and participated in two working sessions of the G20 event.
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a press conference after he conducted several meetings during day one of the G20 summit. Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation at the 17th summit of the organization.
The G20 (Group of 20) is an intergovernmental forum of the most developed economies, which consists of 19 countries and the European Union. The group accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!