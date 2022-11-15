https://sputniknews.com/20221115/out-of-the-question-kurdistan-workers-party-rejects-involvement-in-istanbul-explosion-1104135645.html

'Out of the Question': Kurdistan Workers' Party Rejects Involvement in Istanbul Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey as a terrorist organization, said on Monday that it was not involved in the... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

world

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

turkey

istanbul

explosion

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. In the early hours on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the suspect has been detained. According to the Milliyet newspaper, the suspect, a citizen of Syria, has confessed to having links with the PKK."We are a movement waging a righteous and legitimate struggle for freedom. We act based on a perspective that seeks to create a common, democratic, free and equal future with the society of Turkey. From this standpoint, us targeting the civilian population in any way is definitely out of the question."Earlier in the day, General Commander of the Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is also considered a terror organization in Turkey, also declared noninvolvement in the terrorist attack in Istanbul.At least six people were killed in the explosion. The blast, qualified as a terrorist act, also left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals.

turkey

istanbul

kurdistan workers' party (pkk), turkey, istanbul, explosion