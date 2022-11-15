https://sputniknews.com/20221115/ok-to-be-woke-meghan-markle-argues-1104262682.html
'OK to Be 'Woke,' Meghan Markle Argues
'OK to Be 'Woke,' Meghan Markle Argues
The Duchess of Sussex argued that “woke” equates to being “alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T19:01+0000
2022-11-15T19:01+0000
2022-11-15T19:01+0000
viral
meghan markle
podcasts
woke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106536/83/1065368332_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_94e315f56d4a5d6a5fbb97e0d9c54f0c.jpg
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has addressed the use of the word “woke” in a recent episode of her “Archetypes” podcast titled “The Audacity of the Activist”.Defending the use of the word, Markle mused how she “thought a lot about words that become unnecessarily charged as it pertains to women," such as the word “feminism”, for example, which is allegedly “often treated as taboo, as the f-word.”"Now, what's loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, 'outrageous,' they would say but why?” the Duchess pondered. "What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that? Turtle, as I often say... go back into the safety of our own shell."Critics previously used the word “woke” to slam both Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, as several media outlets were quick to point out.Earlier this month on her podcast, Meghan discussed another word her detractors often label her with - “difficult” - with the Duchess claiming that it is “really a code word for the B-word”, apparently referring to the word “b*tch”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106536/83/1065368332_79:0:1928:1387_1920x0_80_0_0_b065b0b0984908e3f996314f71aa88c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
meghan markle, podcasts, woke
meghan markle, podcasts, woke
'OK to Be 'Woke,' Meghan Markle Argues
The Duchess of Sussex argued that “woke” equates to being “alert to injustice in society, especially racism.”
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has addressed the use of the word “woke” in a recent episode of her “Archetypes” podcast titled “The Audacity of the Activist”.
Defending the use of the word, Markle mused how she “thought a lot about words that become unnecessarily charged as it pertains to women," such as the word “feminism”, for example, which is allegedly “often treated as taboo, as the f-word.”
"I know I'm saying 'woke': I fully realize I am spoon-feeding the click bait, but here's why. Because woke by definition means alert to injustice in society, especially racism,” she argued.
"Now, what's loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, 'outrageous,' they would say but why?” the Duchess pondered. "What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that? Turtle, as I often say... go back into the safety of our own shell."
Critics previously used the word “woke” to slam both Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, as several media outlets were quick to point out.
Earlier this month on her podcast, Meghan discussed another word her detractors often label her with - “difficult” - with the Duchess claiming that it is “really a code word for the B-word
”, apparently referring to the word “b*tch”.