NHS Trusts Brace for Tough Winter Amid Concerns Over Waiting Lists, Cancer Targets – Poll

An array of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) trust leaders are not sure whether they will meet key targets on waiting lists and fighting cancer, amid their concern over winter challenges, a new poll has revealed.The survey of health trust leaders was conducted for NHS Providers, who describe themselves as the “membership organization for the NHS hospital, mental health, community and ambulance services that treat patients and service users.”According to the poll, about 85% of NHS trust leaders admitted that they are more concerned about this winter than any previous one during their career.The research also found that 48% felt their trust was on track to meet elective recovery and cancer targets by the end of the financial year.Almost a quarter (24%), however, disagreed or strongly disagreed that they could hit those targets that were put in place after the COVID-19 pandemic.He urged the importance of “addressing the long-standing challenges facing the social care sector”, which Cordery claimed might help “fix the serious knock-on effects caused by hospitals being unable to discharge thousands of patients who are well enough to recover at or closer to home.According to Cordery, those knock-on effects in turn badly affect timely hospital admissions, including from A&E (accident and emergency departments) and the handover of patients from waiting ambulances.The remarks came as a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a London-based independent think tank, found that even though NHS spending is, in real terms, 12% above its 2019 level, the UK health service is getting fewer people off waiting lists.An NHS spokeswoman responded by arguing that “despite concerns about what is likely to be a very challenging winter, the NHS is currently on track to deliver on its next recovery milestones.”According to her, the NHS has already “virtually eliminated two year waits for care and waits of more than 18 months are already down by 60% on last September.”This was preceded by NHS England saying last week that a total of 401,537 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment in late September. The government previously set the goal of scrapping all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

