Many Slovak Citizens Supporting Moscow in Conflict With Kiev, Former PM Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia is a friend of Russia, and a lot of our residents support Moscow in the conflict with Kiev, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

At the same time, Charnogursky noted that there is a growing understanding in Western countries of the seriousness of the situation around Ukraine.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Moscow noted that it started the op to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.

