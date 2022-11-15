LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Bombards Donetsk With 22 NATO Caliber Rounds This Morning

Over the past month, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure. The precision strikes come in retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by the Kiev's special services.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev intensified attacks on the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin noted that the goal of the op was to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.