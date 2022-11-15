https://sputniknews.com/20221115/indian-leaders-commemorate-birthday-of-iconic-19th-century-tribal-leader-birsa-munda-1104145786.html
Indian Leaders Commemorate Birthday of Iconic 19th Century Tribal Leader Birsa Munda
Indian Leaders Commemorate Birthday of Iconic 19th Century Tribal Leader Birsa Munda
In 19th century, Munda led a mass religious movement against British rule in present-day Jharkhand, challenging the conversion activities of Christian... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of the country on the occasion of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda's birthday.While the Prime Minister called him a "great son of the country" for his contribution in protecting the interests of the tribes during the nation's struggle for Freedom against the British, President Murmu said the lifestyle of India's tribal communities has provided valuable lessons in "nurturing nature".President Murmu, on this occasion, highlighted how tribal lifestyles inspire people around the world about "nurturing nature".Born in 1875, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe, based in the erstwhile Bengal Presidency (modern-day Jharkhand).His birth anniversary coincides with the foundation of Jharkhand, a state where 26.21 percent of its total population of more than 30 million has recent tribal ancestry.Over 700 ethnic groups are recognized as tribes in India.According to the government's official census, tribes comprise 8.6% of the country's population and about 90 percent of them live in rural areas. Most of these groups have unique traditions.
Indian Leaders Commemorate Birthday of Iconic 19th Century Tribal Leader Birsa Munda
In 19th century, Munda led a mass religious movement against British rule in present-day Jharkhand, challenging the conversion activities of Christian missionaries among the region's tribal population. November 15 is celebrated annually as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day') to commemorate the freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of the country on the occasion of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda's birthday.
While the Prime Minister called him a "great son of the country" for his contribution in protecting the interests of the tribes during the nation's struggle for Freedom against the British, President Murmu said the lifestyle of India's tribal communities has provided valuable lessons in "nurturing nature".
"I consider this the fortune of my government that it got the opportunity to declare November 15th ( thebirth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He was not only the hero of our political independence, but he was also the conductor of our spiritual and cultural energy," PM Modi said in a video message on Twitter.
President Murmu, on this occasion, highlighted how tribal lifestyles inspire people around the world about "nurturing nature".
"On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts, and hardwork. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature," President Murmu tweeted.
Born in 1875, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe, based in the erstwhile Bengal Presidency (modern-day Jharkhand).
His birth anniversary coincides with the foundation of Jharkhand, a state where 26.21 percent of its total population of more than 30 million has recent tribal ancestry.
Over 700 ethnic groups are recognized as tribes in India.
According to the government's official census, tribes comprise 8.6% of the country's population and about 90 percent of them live in rural areas. Most of these groups have unique traditions.