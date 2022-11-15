https://sputniknews.com/20221115/g20-summit-kicks-off-in-bali-turkey-terrorist-attack-xi-biden-meeting-1104135492.html
G20 Summit Kicks off in Bali; Turkey Terrorist Attack; Xi Biden Meeting
Presidents Xi and Biden meet in Bali to discuss "red lines" as Biden claims to be avoiding the conflict that his Taiwan policy is driving. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik Bureau Chief, joins us to discuss the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Presidents Xi and Biden meet in Bali to discuss "red lines" as Biden claims to be avoiding the conflict that his Taiwan policy is driving.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China is showcasing a number of new high-tech weapons in an obvious sign that they are preparing for potential conflict with a peer adversary. Also, Presidents Xi and Biden meet in Bali to discuss "red lines" as Biden claims to be avoiding the contention that his Taiwan policy is driving.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Biden administration appears to be divided over the path ahead for Ukraine. Some members seem to favor diplomacy, while others appear to push for more conflict. Many international security observers suspect that both sides are playing a game of misinformation.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the midterms and Africa. We review the midterms from the perspective of those arguing for revolutionary change to the US neoliberal economic and military expansionist system.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A bomb blast in Turkey is suspected to be an act of terrorism perpetrated by US-backed Syrian-based Kurds. Also, US forces continue to loot Syria and thousands rally in Jordon to oppose relations with Israel.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Chris Hedges argues that America's neocon militaristic leaders are a danger to the world.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A new documentary is being released that chronicles the journey of Julian Assange's father's fight for his son's freedom. Also, Stella Assange argues that the persecution of her husband is corrupting the system at every level.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the US/UK overthrow of the 1975 Australian government with the help of the Queen of England.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik