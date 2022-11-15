https://sputniknews.com/20221115/ex-us-senate-candidate-not-optimistic-republicans-can-block-ukraine-aid-in-next-congress-1104264544.html

Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republicans Can Block Ukraine Aid in Next Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republicans may not be able to block US security assistance to Ukraine in the next Congress because they won only a slim majority... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, whose party is projected to seize control of the lower chamber as a result of last week's midterms, ahead of the election vowed to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority.US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year.Moreover, she added, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in the pocket of financial interests that want the war."He is still going to be the Senate Majority Leader and therefore, at least as far as I can tell, so I don't think that we're going to see much of a change in that direction," she added.Sare expressed hope that there will be a bit more openness.Sare believes that it is going to depend on people figuring out how to make their voice heard."I think the big factors that may cause people to change are the collapse of the economy, which is looming, and the result of our sanctions. I think this is going to have an unpredictable effect," she said. "Also, I worry very much about peculiar ways in which the military action is spreading the involvement of Americans now on the ground. I think it's very ominous... with a rough winter ahead."Sare said these things may be drivers of major change.On Saturday evening, projections from NBC news showed that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is winning reelection in Nevada, which allows the Democrats to keep control of the Senate with at least 50 seats.An anticipated strong wave of support for the Republicans never materialized on Tuesday. NBC projects the Republicans will take 220 seats and the Democrats will control 215, representing a 15-seat net gain. However, many pundits expected the Republicans to end up with a 25 to 30-seat gain.President Joe Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine. However, Biden administration officials have also repeatedly said they expect bipartisan support on sending military assistance to Kiev to continue.In total, the US has committed over $18.5 billion in military assistance to the country since January 2021.

