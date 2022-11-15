https://sputniknews.com/20221115/canadian-police-charge-electric-vehicle-battery-researcher-with-espionage-for-china-1104137775.html

Canadian Police Charge Electric Vehicle Battery Researcher With 'Espionage' for China

Canadian Police Charge Electric Vehicle Battery Researcher With 'Espionage' for China

The arrest comes in the wake of allegations that China is meddling into Canada's interior affairs, with Ottawa also claiming that Beijing is interfering in its... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-15T06:17+0000

2022-11-15T06:17+0000

2022-11-15T06:17+0000

world

canada

royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)

espionage

china

battery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Hydro-Québec employee Yuesheng Wang after several months of investigation. RCMP believes that Yuesheng Wang was sending trade secrets to China. He's been charged with obtaining trade secrets, the unauthorized use of a computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.Hydro-Québec is the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world. The publicly-owned company oversees energy distribution in Québec. Wang worked in a research unit of the company and specialized in battery materials. Company representatives stressed that the researcher didn`t have any access to information connected with Hydro-Québec's core mission.The RCMP initiated an investigation this August, after the security branch of Hydro-Québec filed a complaint against Wang.This arrest comes as Canadian politicians continue to fuel a "Chinese meddling" narrative. For instance, China is being blamed for allegedly interfering in Canadian elections in 2019 by funding 11 federal elections candidates. Also, claims have emerged that Chinese authorities established a network of secret “police stations” in Canada in order to monitor the Chinese diaspora.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that China was playing “aggressive games” with the country’s democratic institutions. The Canadian Prime Minister's statement comes shortly after US President Joe Biden alleged that China is planning to interfere in American midterms. However, in his speech after the election day, Biden noted that Washington saw no interference in the electoral process.

https://sputniknews.com/20211226/canadas-trudeau-urges-western-states-to-stand-strong-against-china-so-it-cant-play-angles--1091812968.html

canada

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

canada, royal canadian mounted police, china, espionage, biden, trudeau