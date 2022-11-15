https://sputniknews.com/20221115/bjp-will-break-all-records-amit-shah-claims-ahead-of-gujarat-polls-1104230131.html
'BJP Will Break All Records,' Amit Shah Claims Ahead of Gujarat Polls
'BJP Will Break All Records,' Amit Shah Claims Ahead of Gujarat Polls
The Gujarat elections are considered a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom hail from the state... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will break all records in the upcoming Gujarat elections next month.Polls in Gujarat are scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the results due on December 8.Shah is currently on a tour of Gujarat, campaigning for the BJP in the state."BJP in this Assembly elections, will break all records and win with the most number of seats and will form the government with a majority," Shah told reporters in Ahmedabad.The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years and is looking to win its seventh straight term there.On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are looking to halt its victory march in the state.In the last state assembly elections, the BJP bagged 99 seats while the Congress emerged victorious on 77. The AAP failed to open its account.
'BJP Will Break All Records,' Amit Shah Claims Ahead of Gujarat Polls
17:01 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 15.11.2022)
The Gujarat elections are considered a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom hail from the state. In the outgoing state legislature, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 111 lawmakers and Congress has 61, while the AAP has none.
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will break all records in the upcoming Gujarat elections next month
.
Polls in Gujarat are scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the results due on December 8.
Shah is currently on a tour of Gujarat, campaigning for the BJP in the state.
"BJP in this Assembly elections, will break all records and win with the most number of seats and will form the government with a majority," Shah told reporters in Ahmedabad.
The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years and is looking to win its seventh straight term there.
On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party
and the Congress are looking to halt its victory march in the state.
In the last state assembly elections, the BJP bagged 99 seats while the Congress emerged victorious on 77. The AAP failed to open its account.