Biden and Xi Meet, BRICs to Grow, Dems Clinch Senate

Biden and Xi Meet, BRICs to Grow, Dems Clinch Senate

Six are dead and dozens wounded in Istanbul terror attack, and the presidents of China and the US meet in Bali ahead of the G20 summit.

Biden and Xi Meet, BRICs to Grow, Dems Clinch Senate Six are dead and dozens wounded in Istanbul terror attack, and the presidents of China and the U.S. meet in Bali ahead of the G20 summit.

Sputnik Washington Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss US President Joe Biden's comments following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including Biden's reaffirmation of the "One China" policy, as well as which Russian and American officials are talking and which aren't.KJ Noh, an educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, discusses the fissures in the relationship between Washington and Beijing; the results of trilateral diplomacy between the US, South Korea, and Japan; Biden's ASEAN address; and what an expanded BRICS would mean.Editor of Thepolemicist.net Jim Kavanagh discusses former President Donald Trump's political future, challenges for the role of speaker of the House and Senate minority leader, and the worship of bipartisanship in American political discourse.Managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the open use of torture in US prisons in recent history, referendums ending prison slavery in several states, and the history of 'shock camps' within the US carceral system.Mohamed Elmaazi, UK-based freelance journalist, discusses the dire conditions in migrant holding centers in the UK, the continued militarization of borders in Europe, the British scheme to deport migrants to Rwanda, and Julian Assange's welfare.The Misfits also discuss the strike of 48,000 academic workers in the University of California system, and coming layoffs at Amazon.

