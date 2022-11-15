https://sputniknews.com/20221115/at-least-12-workers-feared-trapped-after-stone-quarry-collapse-in-india-1104138283.html
At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India
At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India
Locals told officials that the workers at the private company in Mizoram state's Maudarh Village in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T07:42+0000
2022-11-15T07:42+0000
2022-11-15T08:04+0000
india
mine
collapse
trapped
rescue
rescue team
rescue operation
search and rescue
rescue mission
rescue operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104144977_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5b289ba98455ce9dcf7c4f78eaac0c.jpg
A massive rescue operation continued in India's Maudarh village on Tuesday where several workers are feared trapped following a stone quarry collapse at the mining site on Monday afternoon.At least 12 workers, including employees of the private mining company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and contractor employees and laborers are believed to be buried inside the quarry.A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site, the officials said on Tuesday.The quarry was reportedly operational for two and a half years.In the past 24 hours since the tragic incident struck Mizoram state, volunteers from the village of Leite and the town of Hnahthial, along with the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been continuing search and rescue operations. Videos of the incident have gone viral, drawing a lot of reactions from netizens expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104144977_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_946a987f31118dd4c6876494bae74b41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
stone quarry collapse, mining in india, maudarh village, rescue operation in india
stone quarry collapse, mining in india, maudarh village, rescue operation in india
At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India
07:42 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 15.11.2022)
Locals told officials that the workers at the private company in Mizoram state's Maudarh Village in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.
A massive rescue operation continued in India's Maudarh village on Tuesday where several workers are feared trapped following a stone quarry collapse at the mining site on Monday afternoon.
At least 12 workers, including employees of the private mining company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and contractor employees and laborers are believed to be buried inside the quarry.
A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site, the officials said on Tuesday.
"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing (people) are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a media statement.
The quarry was reportedly operational for two and a half years.
In the past 24 hours since the tragic incident struck Mizoram state, volunteers from the village of Leite and the town of Hnahthial, along with the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been continuing search and rescue operations.
Videos of the incident have gone viral, drawing a lot of reactions from netizens expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.