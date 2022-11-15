International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/at-least-12-workers-feared-trapped-after-stone-quarry-collapse-in-india-1104138283.html
At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India
At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India
Locals told officials that the workers at the private company in Mizoram state's Maudarh Village in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T07:42+0000
2022-11-15T08:04+0000
india
mine
collapse
trapped
rescue
rescue team
rescue operation
search and rescue
rescue mission
rescue operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104144977_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5b289ba98455ce9dcf7c4f78eaac0c.jpg
A massive rescue operation continued in India's Maudarh village on Tuesday where several workers are feared trapped following a stone quarry collapse at the mining site on Monday afternoon.At least 12 workers, including employees of the private mining company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and contractor employees and laborers are believed to be buried inside the quarry.A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site, the officials said on Tuesday.The quarry was reportedly operational for two and a half years.In the past 24 hours since the tragic incident struck Mizoram state, volunteers from the village of Leite and the town of Hnahthial, along with the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been continuing search and rescue operations. Videos of the incident have gone viral, drawing a lot of reactions from netizens expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104144977_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_946a987f31118dd4c6876494bae74b41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stone quarry collapse, mining in india, maudarh village, rescue operation in india
stone quarry collapse, mining in india, maudarh village, rescue operation in india

At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India

07:42 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 15.11.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ @ANIEight bodies recovered at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district following a stone quarry collapse
Eight bodies recovered at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district following a stone quarry collapse - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @ANI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Locals told officials that the workers at the private company in Mizoram state's Maudarh Village in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.
A massive rescue operation continued in India's Maudarh village on Tuesday where several workers are feared trapped following a stone quarry collapse at the mining site on Monday afternoon.
At least 12 workers, including employees of the private mining company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and contractor employees and laborers are believed to be buried inside the quarry.
A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site, the officials said on Tuesday.

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing (people) are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a media statement.

The quarry was reportedly operational for two and a half years.
In the past 24 hours since the tragic incident struck Mizoram state, volunteers from the village of Leite and the town of Hnahthial, along with the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been continuing search and rescue operations.
Videos of the incident have gone viral, drawing a lot of reactions from netizens expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала