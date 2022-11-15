https://sputniknews.com/20221115/at-least-12-workers-feared-trapped-after-stone-quarry-collapse-in-india-1104138283.html

At Least 12 Workers Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse in India

Locals told officials that the workers at the private company in Mizoram state's Maudarh Village in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

A massive rescue operation continued in India's Maudarh village on Tuesday where several workers are feared trapped following a stone quarry collapse at the mining site on Monday afternoon.At least 12 workers, including employees of the private mining company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and contractor employees and laborers are believed to be buried inside the quarry.A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site, the officials said on Tuesday.The quarry was reportedly operational for two and a half years.In the past 24 hours since the tragic incident struck Mizoram state, volunteers from the village of Leite and the town of Hnahthial, along with the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles have been continuing search and rescue operations. Videos of the incident have gone viral, drawing a lot of reactions from netizens expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.

