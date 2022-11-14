https://sputniknews.com/20221114/what-is-behind-canceled-sale-of-alexandroupolis-port-in-greece-1104109698.html
What Is Behind Canceled Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece?
The tender process for the sale of the port of Alexandroupolis in Greece, through which the US and NATO supply arms to Ukraine, has been officially canceled. 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), which, among other things, discussed the tender for the sale of a controlling stake in the Port Authority of Alexandroupolis (OLA S.A.) decided to cancel the tender process. HRADF, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Maritime and Island Policy, will immediately take all necessary measures to further develop the Port of Alexandroupolis.According to Ioannis Kotsailidis, a military expert and president of the Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship, the cancelation of the tender for the privatization of the port once again proves the important role that Alexandroupolis, essentially an American military base, plays for the transportation of NATO military equipment. He believes that in the midst of war, the last thing the US would want is for the port to “float away” into private hands.The US, under a new defense agreement with Greece, signed on October 14, 2021, received several new military bases, including the port of Alexandroupolis and a military camp next to it. The Americans noted the port's strategic location. Today, a large amount of military equipment is already being shipped through the port.At the same time, the expert added that many people would be grateful if the advance of the American vanguard, called NATO, towards Ukraine would stop as soon as possible.The expert noted that today we are witnessing not a war between Ukraine and Russia, but a war of NATO against Russia:Today, more than ever, it is obvious that we are on the verge of the outbreak of war, which was conceived by the Americans around 1950. It is well known that an agreement has recently been concluded for the uncontrolled movement of NATO troops through the countries within the European Union, as well as Great Britain and Moldova. This is not a joyful development at all, and shows that World War III is unfolding.
"It is no coincidence that the tender for the privatization of the port of Alexandroupolis, which together with the port near Evros will play a decisive role in the transfer of weapons [to Ukraine], was stopped and canceled. These two ports are the gateway to strengthening the Ukrainian front," the expert noted.
“The war will have sad consequences for the Greek people as well, because Alexandroupolis, like the ten other American bases located in Greece, creates a huge problem for the population," Kotsailidis stressed.
“World War III is happening right now. America was not involved in World War I. It entered World War II at a time when it became apparent that Germany was losing. America came into Europe and took part in the distribution and division of the world. In doing so, Russia lost more than 25 million people and Greece lost more than 1 million. While the US showed up to seize the spoils. Immediately after the end of World War II, America began to prepare for World War III, and the first instrument it created was NATO. Gradually, many European countries joined, because America was interested in seeing World War III happen in Europe.”
