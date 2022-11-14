https://sputniknews.com/20221114/what-is-behind-canceled-sale-of-alexandroupolis-port-in-greece-1104109698.html

What Is Behind Canceled Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece?

The tender process for the sale of the port of Alexandroupolis in Greece, through which the US and NATO supply arms to Ukraine, has been officially canceled. 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), which, among other things, discussed the tender for the sale of a controlling stake in the Port Authority of Alexandroupolis (OLA S.A.) decided to cancel the tender process. HRADF, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Maritime and Island Policy, will immediately take all necessary measures to further develop the Port of Alexandroupolis.According to Ioannis Kotsailidis, a military expert and president of the Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship, the cancelation of the tender for the privatization of the port once again proves the important role that Alexandroupolis, essentially an American military base, plays for the transportation of NATO military equipment. He believes that in the midst of war, the last thing the US would want is for the port to “float away” into private hands.The US, under a new defense agreement with Greece, signed on October 14, 2021, received several new military bases, including the port of Alexandroupolis and a military camp next to it. The Americans noted the port's strategic location. Today, a large amount of military equipment is already being shipped through the port.At the same time, the expert added that many people would be grateful if the advance of the American vanguard, called NATO, towards Ukraine would stop as soon as possible.The expert noted that today we are witnessing not a war between Ukraine and Russia, but a war of NATO against Russia:Today, more than ever, it is obvious that we are on the verge of the outbreak of war, which was conceived by the Americans around 1950. It is well known that an agreement has recently been concluded for the uncontrolled movement of NATO troops through the countries within the European Union, as well as Great Britain and Moldova. This is not a joyful development at all, and shows that World War III is unfolding.

