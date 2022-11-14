International
UK Foreign Secretary Dodges Question About Recognition of Russia as 'Terrorist State'
UK Foreign Secretary Dodges Question About Recognition of Russia as 'Terrorist State'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday refused to publicly assess the likelihood of the recognition of Russia as a "terrorist state"... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, the European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — announced lawmakers' plans to vote on a resolution labeling Russia a "terrorist state" at a plenary session in Strasbourg on November 21.At the same time, Cleverly added that the British authorities would maintain a focus on "hampering Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine."On July 27, the US Senate passed a resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism" due to the events in Georgia, Syria, Russia's Chechen Republic and Ukraine. In September, the White House said that the US administration had made a final decision not to label Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism."Moscow has repeatedly said that recognition of the country as a "terrorist state" would lead to a tough response.
22:14 GMT 14.11.2022
