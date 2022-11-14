LIVE UPDATES: Turkish Interior Minister Rejects US Condolences Following Istanbul Terrorist Attack

International
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu criticized on Monday the US response to the terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
08:39 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 14.11.2022)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu criticized on Monday the US response to the terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.
An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later announced that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

"I think it is necessary to take the condolences made today by the United States as if a killer would be one of the first to arrive on the scene, and the reaction to this message will be very clear," Soylu was quoted by Turkish media as saying.

© Sputnik / Maxim DurnevPolice patrol streets of central Istanbul following explosion in Istiklal street, November 13, 2022
Police patrol streets of central Istanbul following explosion in Istiklal street, November 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
Police patrol streets of central Istanbul following explosion in Istiklal street, November 13, 2022
"We know where the attack was coordinated. We received the message, we know what it means. We do not accept the condolences of the American embassy. We are not treacherous to anyone, but we no longer have tolerance for these treacherous acts. Istiklal Street is our child. If we had not caught the attacker, he would have fled to Greece today," the minister added, according to press.

According to him, "the insincerity of our so-called allies of Turkey is especially obvious."

"[Allies] who seem like friends to us, who either hide all terrorists in their own countries, or give life to terrorists in the territories they occupy, in the territories they control, and send them money officially from their own senates," Soylu concluded.

The White House said Washington strongly condemns the act of violence that took place in Istanbul and sends its deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones.
09:55 GMT 14.11.2022
Mayor of Istanbul Visits Istiklal Street Where Deadly Attack Took Place on Sunday
09:36 GMT 14.11.2022
TNT Explosive Was Used in Istanbul Attack, Turkish Security Department Says
