International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/south-korean-police-say-reform-task-force-created-following-deadly-stampede-reports-say-1104091705.html
South Korean Police Say Reform Task Force Created Following Deadly Stampede, Reports Say
South Korean Police Say Reform Task Force Created Following Deadly Stampede, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean National Police Agency (NPA) said on Monday that a task force has been created to change the work of the agency to prevent... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T08:13+0000
2022-11-14T08:13+0000
world
south korea
police
stampede
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104091499_0:154:3093:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_014423d9fb19d3ee2afc7ada3118a1e9.jpg
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that the number of people who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital of Seoul reached 158.The task force will first review the current procedures and monitoring system of the police and will come up with recommendations, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the group will also explore ways to improve crowd control.In late October, senior South Korean officials, including the interior minister, police chief, and Seoul mayor, apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police took full responsibility for not preventing the accident.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104091499_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1faf0ffda70bda7c3807772f8ab84e6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, police, stampede
south korea, police, stampede

South Korean Police Say Reform Task Force Created Following Deadly Stampede, Reports Say

08:13 GMT 14.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JEPolice officer stands guard at the cordoned scene of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Police officer stands guard at the cordoned scene of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean National Police Agency (NPA) said on Monday that a task force has been created to change the work of the agency to prevent a repeat of incidents such as the deadly Halloween stampede, South Korean media reported.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that the number of people who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital of Seoul reached 158.
The task force will first review the current procedures and monitoring system of the police and will come up with recommendations, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the group will also explore ways to improve crowd control.
In late October, senior South Korean officials, including the interior minister, police chief, and Seoul mayor, apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.
Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police took full responsibility for not preventing the accident.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала