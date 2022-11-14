https://sputniknews.com/20221114/small-gop-house-majority-to-suffice-to-block-worst-democratic-agenda---former-us-official-1104133504.html

Small GOP House Majority to Suffice to Block Worst Democratic Agenda - Former US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republicans only need to secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives to be able to vote down the most contentious... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

An anticipated strong wave of support for the Republicans, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), never materialized on Tuesday. NBC projects the Republicans will take 220 seats and the Democrats will control 215, representing a 15-seat net gain. However, many pundits expected the Republicans to end up with a 25 to 30-seat gain.Meanwhile, Republicans seem set to follow Washington's lead on the Ukraine crisis and Russia, Roberts said."The US military/security complex is strong in every state, and campaign funding from the military/security complex is important to Republicans. Additionally, Americans are accustomed since the beginning of the Cold War in the 20th century to see Russia as the enemy," he said.The ex-official claimed the Democrats "stole the Senate elections in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and will do the same in Georgia" as they control the governments of the largest cities or counties in swing states.Roberts also called the Democrats "revolutionaries," driven not by the belief in democracy, but by their cause and ideology.The Republican party showed "disappointing" results in the midterms, former US President Donald Trump said. Trump-backed candidates lost in a few highly watched contests, including the senate race in Pennsylvania, prompting speculation that he may have become a liability for the party.

