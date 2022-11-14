International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/russia-plans-to-create-iron-man-military-suit-for-its-soldiers--1104086918.html
Russia Plans to Create "Iron Man" Military Suit for Its Soldiers
Russia Plans to Create "Iron Man" Military Suit for Its Soldiers
The great powers are seeking to create powered military suits that would make their soldiers virtually invincible and astonishingly effective on the... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T08:43+0000
2022-11-14T08:43+0000
military
army
exoskeleton
robot
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104091952_0:0:3047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9810a22f500cfcd9d27e8ebfbfc112.jpg
The Russian company Armocom is working on the "Legionnaire" project - an "Iron man suit" for soldiers. This project is set to be completed by the end of 2023. Previously it was believed that Legionnaire would be completed no sooner than 2025. This suit will feature an exoskeleton, an external skeleton, to protect the human inside. Many military experts believe that future warfare will be focused on robots and drones. However, machines are unable to perform all tasks on controlled territories. As one of the senior executives at Armocom, Oleg Faustov, puts it, the human factor will remain crucial for future wars. What is more important, technological progress will increase the lethality of the battlefield. That's why the Iron Man suit is a must-have.Iron Man is a Marvel comics hero and member of The Avengers. US Military-Industrial Complex billionaire and inventor Tony Stark creates an exoskeleton in order to escape from captivity in Afghanistan and then decides to use this suit to make a world a better place to live.
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-expected-to-test-use-of-exoskeletons-for-handling-artillery-shells-1103840048.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104091952_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b381a5f22a1cf3663e20a527f9a36ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army, russian soldiers, iron man, armament, military equipment, exosceleton
russian army, russian soldiers, iron man, armament, military equipment, exosceleton

Russia Plans to Create "Iron Man" Military Suit for Its Soldiers

08:43 GMT 14.11.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankA visitor examines personal protective equipment at the exhibition held during the 4th international military and technical forum Army 2018 held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Kubinka.
A visitor examines personal protective equipment at the exhibition held during the 4th international military and technical forum Army 2018 held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Kubinka. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The great powers are seeking to create powered military suits that would make their soldiers virtually invincible and astonishingly effective on the battlefield. Russia is no exception.
The Russian company Armocom is working on the "Legionnaire" project - an "Iron man suit" for soldiers. This project is set to be completed by the end of 2023. Previously it was believed that Legionnaire would be completed no sooner than 2025. This suit will feature an exoskeleton, an external skeleton, to protect the human inside.
Demonstration of a combat exoskeleton at the Patriot Park at the ARMY-2021 military expo outside Moscow. August 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
Russia
Russia Expected to Test Use of Exoskeletons for Handling Artillery Shells
7 November, 01:32 GMT
Many military experts believe that future warfare will be focused on robots and drones. However, machines are unable to perform all tasks on controlled territories. As one of the senior executives at Armocom, Oleg Faustov, puts it, the human factor will remain crucial for future wars. What is more important, technological progress will increase the lethality of the battlefield. That's why the Iron Man suit is a must-have.

"...Machines are unable to seize border lines and locations, and that's when humans come in. To fulfill this task, he [the human] must be as protected as possible, that's why the world's top armies, not excluding Russia, are studying the possibilities of creating such an Iron Man," Oleg Faustov, deputy CEO of Armocom, told Sputnik.

Iron Man is a Marvel comics hero and member of The Avengers. US Military-Industrial Complex billionaire and inventor Tony Stark creates an exoskeleton in order to escape from captivity in Afghanistan and then decides to use this suit to make a world a better place to live.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала