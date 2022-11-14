https://sputniknews.com/20221114/russia-plans-to-create-iron-man-military-suit-for-its-soldiers--1104086918.html

Russia Plans to Create "Iron Man" Military Suit for Its Soldiers

The great powers are seeking to create powered military suits that would make their soldiers virtually invincible and astonishingly effective on the battlefield.

The Russian company Armocom is working on the "Legionnaire" project - an "Iron man suit" for soldiers. This project is set to be completed by the end of 2023. Previously it was believed that Legionnaire would be completed no sooner than 2025. This suit will feature an exoskeleton, an external skeleton, to protect the human inside. Many military experts believe that future warfare will be focused on robots and drones. However, machines are unable to perform all tasks on controlled territories. As one of the senior executives at Armocom, Oleg Faustov, puts it, the human factor will remain crucial for future wars. What is more important, technological progress will increase the lethality of the battlefield. That's why the Iron Man suit is a must-have.Iron Man is a Marvel comics hero and member of The Avengers. US Military-Industrial Complex billionaire and inventor Tony Stark creates an exoskeleton in order to escape from captivity in Afghanistan and then decides to use this suit to make a world a better place to live.

