Political Spat Erupts in India After Karnataka Govt Paints Classrooms Saffron
Political Spat Erupts in India After Karnataka Govt Paints Classrooms Saffron
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka state government launched the 'Viveka' scheme a day before Children's Day. Under it, thousands of classrooms... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
The opposition Congress Party in India's Karnataka state has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's decision to paint classroom walls in saffron.Defending the move, state chief Basavaraj Bommai said, "There is saffron color in our national flag. Why are they angry about the saffron color? The school buildings are constructed in the name of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda was a monk. He wore saffron robes. The word Viveka means knowledge for one and all."He also argued that the opposition should not politicize everything.Congress instead suggested that it's better to paint the walls with the colors of the national flag."Why only saffron? You claim to be the most nationalistic party in independent India so paint it in tri-color. What is your excuse? Are government and education departments being run by architects now?" Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge slammed.Meanwhile, under the 'Viveka' scheme (driven by Indian monk and philosopher Vivekananda) , the Karnataka government has proposed the construction of 7,601 classrooms across the state.
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka state government launched the 'Viveka' scheme a day before Children's Day. Under it, thousands of classrooms will be constructed and the walls will be painted in saffron, the color usually worn by Hindu holy men.
The opposition Congress Party in India's Karnataka state has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's decision to paint classroom walls in saffron.
Defending the move, state chief Basavaraj Bommai said, "There is saffron color in our national flag. Why are they angry about the saffron color? The school buildings are constructed in the name of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda was a monk. He wore saffron robes. The word Viveka means knowledge for one and all."
He also argued that the opposition should not politicize everything.
Congress instead suggested that it's better to paint the walls with the colors of the national flag.
"Why only saffron? You claim to be the most nationalistic party in independent India so paint it in tri-color. What is your excuse? Are government and education departments being run by architects now?" Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge slammed.
Meanwhile, under the 'Viveka' scheme (driven by Indian monk and philosopher Vivekananda) , the Karnataka government has proposed the construction of 7,601 classrooms across the state.
