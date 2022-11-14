International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/person-responsible-for-istanbul-bombing-arrested-says-interior-minister-1104084854.html
Person Responsible for Istanbul Bombing Arrested, Says Interior Minister
Person Responsible for Istanbul Bombing Arrested, Says Interior Minister
MORE TO FOLLOW 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T01:54+0000
2022-11-14T01:54+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
istanbul
istanbul

Person Responsible for Istanbul Bombing Arrested, Says Interior Minister

01:54 GMT 14.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MORE TO FOLLOW
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала