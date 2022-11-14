https://sputniknews.com/20221114/pakistan-faces-widespread-gas-shortages-as-financial-crisis-worsens-1104088846.html
Pakistan Faces Widespread Gas Shortages as Financial Crisis Worsens
Pakistan Faces Widespread Gas Shortages as Financial Crisis Worsens
Islamabad has been unable to land international gas suppliers after the prevailing high demand and greater financial muscle in Europe pinched existing... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T11:32+0000
2022-11-14T11:32+0000
2022-11-14T11:33+0000
world
europe
lng
gas
oil
pakistan
shehbaz sharif
russia
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg
Pakistan may witness unprecedented gas shortages this winter as local media reported that the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has entered a financial crisis.Last week, Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry informed the parliamentary standing committee that households are due to receive gas just three times a day for cooking due to acute shortages and the forex crisis.Households will receive three hours of gas in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, and three hours in the evening. Other sectors including power generation, fertilizers and CNG will also receive less gas.According to reports, PSO failed to honor commitments worth around $985 million for the import of furnace oil and LNG.PSO’s interest payments to Kuwait Petroleum Company and LNG payments to Qatar have surged to $983 million, it has been reported.The crisis has been exacerbated as the state-owned firm informed the government that it will not be able to further borrow the funds needed to maintain future LNG supply.The firm has allegedly not been receiving dues from retailers and the power sector, triggering the current liquidity crisis.Asian countries have been facing shortages of oil and gas supply after European countries offered higher prices to gas producers to replenish energy for the winter, after pipeline imports from Russia were severely reduced following EU sanctions.Trade data suggests that December and January LNG contracts are trading 35 percent higher than in November.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:13:2695:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ed6d6eed810bb8848cdfc0134e24fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
europe, lng, gas, oil, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, russia, energy crisis
europe, lng, gas, oil, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, russia, energy crisis
Pakistan Faces Widespread Gas Shortages as Financial Crisis Worsens
11:32 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 14.11.2022)
Islamabad has been unable to land international gas suppliers after the prevailing high demand and greater financial muscle in Europe pinched existing contracts. Local political instability also forced bidders away from the long-term contract offered by the Pakistan government.
Pakistan may witness unprecedented gas shortages this winter as local media reported that the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has entered a financial crisis.
Last week, Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry informed the parliamentary standing committee that households are due to receive gas just three times a day for cooking due to acute shortages and the forex crisis.
“There would be no gas supply (to household consumers) for 16 hours in a day,” Capt. (retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, a high-ranking oil official, said.
Households will receive three hours of gas in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, and three hours in the evening. Other sectors including power generation, fertilizers and CNG will also receive less gas.
According to reports, PSO failed to honor commitments worth around $985 million for the import of furnace oil and LNG.
“The worrying liquidity crisis has virtually put the LNG supply at risk for the winter season as the receivables and payables of PSO have scaled up to Rs890 billion (approx. $4 billion),” a senior official at the Ministry of Energy said.
PSO’s interest payments to Kuwait Petroleum Company and LNG payments to Qatar have surged to $983 million, it has been reported.
The crisis has been exacerbated as the state-owned firm informed the government that it will not be able to further borrow the funds needed to maintain future LNG supply.
The firm has allegedly not been receiving dues from retailers and the power sector, triggering the current liquidity crisis.
Asian countries have been facing shortages of oil and gas supply after European countries offered higher prices
to gas producers to replenish energy for the winter, after pipeline imports from Russia were severely reduced following EU sanctions.
Trade data suggests that December and January LNG contracts
are trading 35 percent higher than in November.