Jay Leno Being Treated in Burn Center After His Car Unexpectedly Catches on Fire

The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host is an avid car collector and owns about 180 rare cars such as a space-age McLaren P1 and an antique fire engine. 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

Jay Leno, 72, was left with a serious burn on the side of his face after one of his cars unexpectedly burst into flames, it was revealed on Monday. He was hospitalized at a California burn treatment center following the incident which occurred on Sunday. His condition is unknown, though an American news outlet reported that he had suffered injuries to the left side of his face.The producer, screenwriter, and comedian is being treated at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. The car flames, according to the outlet, did not affect his eye or his ear.Leno had reportedly been working on one of his cars, of which he has a vast collection, when it randomly erupted into flames.The former talk show host is a well-known car enthusiast who owns more than 180 cars and 160 motorcycles. His collection is estimated to be about $52 million and includes both new and vintage cars. In 2014, he started the television series “Jay Leno’s Garage” to share his love of motor vehicles.Leno had been booked to make an appearance at The Financial Brand conference this week, but was forced to cancel his engagement due to his injuries. The conference, hosted in Las Vegas, is advertised as a forum where attendees can “network with thousands of senior executives” on marketing and “digital growth” in the banking industry. Leno was expected to perform stand-up at the conference before his accident.

