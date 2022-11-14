https://sputniknews.com/20221114/istanbul-bombing-likely-to-strain-us-turkey-alliance-due-to-us-support-for-syrian-ypg-experts-say-1104129808.html

Istanbul Bombing Likely to Strain US-Turkey Alliance Due to US Support for Syrian YPG, Experts Say

Istanbul Bombing Likely to Strain US-Turkey Alliance Due to US Support for Syrian YPG, Experts Say

A bomb that exploded on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Street on Sunday has been blamed on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a separatist group engaged in a... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-14T17:34+0000

2022-11-14T17:34+0000

2022-11-14T17:35+0000

opinion & analysis

turkey

us-turkey relations

istanbul

terrorist attack

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104039/70/1040397078_0:44:1001:607_1920x0_80_0_0_869a1d5fe09a710db85cecc14e783e73.jpg

On Monday, Turkish police apprehended Ahlam Al-Bashir, a Syrian national, on accusations of having planted the bomb, which killed six people and injured more than 80 more. Yusuf Erim, Turkish foreign policy expert and editor-at-large at Turkish public broadcaster TRT World, told Sputnik on Monday that “The horrific terror attack in Istanbul shows how important the fight against counter-terrorism is and that terror organizations still have the capabilities to inflict harm against civilian populations in metropolises.”Erim noted the sticky situation created by the US, a Turkish ally, also supporting the People’s Defense Units (YPG), a branch of the PKK in Syria, which it has used as its primary tool for occupying eastern Syria following the destruction of Daesh’s* territorial holdings. This, he said, is why Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Solyu rejected Washington’s message of condolence for the attack.“While Interior Minister Soylu's comments regarding the US have been highlighted, what's more important is that he is only verbalizing what many Turks are thinking,” Erim said.Erim suggested that the “counter-terrorism operation” that was threatened in June and then postponed would likely “come back on Turkey’s agenda” amid public pressure to respond to the alleged PKK terrorist attack. It would also likely reinvigorate Ankara’s pressure on Finland and Sweden, two European states recently added to the NATO alliance, to extradite alleged PKK-linked individuals to Turkey for trial.Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem told Sputnik that Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) has long blamed the US for the country’s internal security problems, so Soylu’s reaction isn’t out of character.“However, it is a clear message from Ankara to Washington,” Ozertem said. “The White House’s message defined the attack as an act of violence rather than a terrorist attack and Soylu’s statements indicate that such a definition is not acceptable, considering the findings regarding the link between the bomber and the PKK. Soylu also added that the alliance of a state is questionable whose senate sends financial support to Kobani,” a Kurdish-majority city across the border in Syria controlled by the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).However, Ozertem noted that Ankara’s hesitation to call the Sunday bombing a terrorist attack before the facts were known could explain Washington’s statement, noting that now that Erdogan has explicitly labeled it as such, it could change the Biden administration’s position.However, he predicted the attack was not likely to affect the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, since Turkey has already made its expectations clear.“The Swedish Prime Minister came to Ankara last week and met with President Erdoğan. He said that Sweden was ready to honor its commitments in the signed trilateral memorandum at the Madrid Summit. Stockholm declared the suspension of sanctions on Turkey to export military goods recently. But Turkey expects some further steps to be taken by Stockholm and Helsinki regarding countering terrorism. If such steps are taken Turkey would be approving these countries' membership in NATO,” the expert noted.Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Maltepe University, told Sputnik that Soylu’s comments have to be seen in the context of the immensely anti-American public sentiment in Turkey, too.“Now, in this particular case, the Turkish public is very angry and frustrated. There's no question about that. And the way the interior minister has put it has basically taken the anti-American feelings across Turkey to a new height. What is going to practically change is difficult to say at this moment, but the Turkish-US relations are quite strained at every level. But at the time of multipolarity this is going to put more pressure on the U.S. side than on the Turkish side. And we'll have to wait and see basically what is likely to change in the near future,” he noted.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

turkey

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

turkish-us relations, istanbul terror attack, istanbul explosion, deadly istanbul attack, istiklal terror attack, pkk, syrian ypg, us supports ypg