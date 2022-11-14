G20: Bali Prepares for the 2022 Summit
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 15 and 16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Economic and financial issues are considered the main topics.
Every year, the summit is attended by the heads and leading representatives of the G20 member countries — states with the most developed economies. The participants have already arrived in Indonesia and those of them who could not attend this year's summit personally will participate online. Discussion of global issues, such as the development of healthcare, the increase of renewable energy sources, and the promotion of digital technology in doing business, will begin tomorrow. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represents the Russian Federation, he arrived on November 13. In addition, to the main permanent participants of the summit, 10 representatives of the invited countries are also expected to attend, including the UAE, Rwanda, Senegal, Cambodia, Singapore, Suriname, Fiji, Spain, the Netherlands and Ukraine.
Check out some of the highlights of the arrival leaders of the countries at the G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Firdia LisnawatiTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and his wife Emine, left, disembark from their plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
© AP Photo / Firdia Lisnawati
© AP Photo / Dita AlangkaraA member of the Presidential Security Forces leads a sniffer dog during a security sweep at one of the venues of the G20 leaders summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
© AP Photo / Leon NealBritain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka
President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Saul LoebUS President Joe Biden (C) disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 13, 2022, as he travels to attend the G20 Summit.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny TumbelakaRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) arrives to attend the G20 Summit at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Adek BerryThe flags of G20 member nations are flown ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali island on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny TumbelakaBalinese traditional dancers take selfie as they await the arrival of G20 leaders at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
