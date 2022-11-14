International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/g20-bali-prepares-for-the-2022-summit--1104118881.html
G20: Bali Prepares for the 2022 Summit
G20: Bali Prepares for the 2022 Summit
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 15 and 16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Economic and... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T14:28+0000
2022-11-14T14:28+0000
world
g20 summit
grain exports
energy security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104089586_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4d83435422b468e42907e51cb9e32495.jpg
Every year, the summit is attended by the heads and leading representatives of the G20 member countries — states with the most developed economies. The participants have already arrived in Indonesia and those of them who could not attend this year's summit personally will participate online. Discussion of global issues, such as the development of healthcare, the increase of renewable energy sources, and the promotion of digital technology in doing business, will begin tomorrow. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represents the Russian Federation, he arrived on November 13. In addition, to the main permanent participants of the summit, 10 representatives of the invited countries are also expected to attend, including the UAE, Rwanda, Senegal, Cambodia, Singapore, Suriname, Fiji, Spain, the Netherlands and Ukraine.Check out some of the highlights of the arrival leaders of the countries at the G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104089586_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4813c0af9c5009004eeb7a6ba1ad3bb4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g20 summit, grain exports, energy security, фото
g20 summit, grain exports, energy security, фото

G20: Bali Prepares for the 2022 Summit

14:28 GMT 14.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 15 and 16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Economic and financial issues are considered the main topics.
Every year, the summit is attended by the heads and leading representatives of the G20 member countries — states with the most developed economies. The participants have already arrived in Indonesia and those of them who could not attend this year's summit personally will participate online. Discussion of global issues, such as the development of healthcare, the increase of renewable energy sources, and the promotion of digital technology in doing business, will begin tomorrow. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represents the Russian Federation, he arrived on November 13. In addition, to the main permanent participants of the summit, 10 representatives of the invited countries are also expected to attend, including the UAE, Rwanda, Senegal, Cambodia, Singapore, Suriname, Fiji, Spain, the Netherlands and Ukraine.
Check out some of the highlights of the arrival leaders of the countries at the G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Firdia LisnawatiTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and his wife Emine, left, disembark from their plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган и его жена Эмине, прибывшие в международный аэропорт Нгурах-Рай для участия в саммите G20 на Бали - Sputnik International
1/9
© AP Photo / Firdia Lisnawati
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and his wife Emine, left, disembark from their plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
© AP Photo / Dita AlangkaraA member of the Presidential Security Forces leads a sniffer dog during a security sweep at one of the venues of the G20 leaders summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Сотрудник президентских сил безопасности проверяют место проведения саммита лидеров G20 в Нуса Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International
2/9
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
A member of the Presidential Security Forces leads a sniffer dog during a security sweep at one of the venues of the G20 leaders summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
© AP Photo / Leon NealBritain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.
Премьер-министр Великобритании Риши Сунак встречается с представителями СМИ на борту самолета по пути на встречу G20 на Бали - Sputnik International
3/9
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/9
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/9
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Saul LoebUS President Joe Biden (C) disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 13, 2022, as he travels to attend the G20 Summit.
Президент США Джо Байден после прибытия в международный аэропорт в Денпасаре для участия в саммите G20 на Бали - Sputnik International
6/9
© AFP 2022 / Saul Loeb
US President Joe Biden (C) disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 13, 2022, as he travels to attend the G20 Summit.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny TumbelakaRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) arrives to attend the G20 Summit at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
Министр иностранных дел России Сергей Лавров прибывает для участия в саммите G20 в международный аэропорт в Тубане, Бали - Sputnik International
7/9
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) arrives to attend the G20 Summit at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Adek BerryThe flags of G20 member nations are flown ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali island on November 13, 2022.
Флаги стран-членов G20 развеваются в преддверии саммита G20 в Нуса Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International
8/9
© AFP 2022 / Adek Berry
The flags of G20 member nations are flown ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali island on November 13, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Sonny TumbelakaBalinese traditional dancers take selfie as they await the arrival of G20 leaders at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
Балийские танцовщицы в традиционных нарядах делают селфи в ожидании прибытия лидеров G20 в международный аэропорт в Тубане, Бали - Sputnik International
9/9
© AFP 2022 / Sonny Tumbelaka
Balinese traditional dancers take selfie as they await the arrival of G20 leaders at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13, 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала