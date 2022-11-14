https://sputniknews.com/20221114/g20-bali-prepares-for-the-2022-summit--1104118881.html

G20: Bali Prepares for the 2022 Summit

The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 15 and 16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Economic and... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

Every year, the summit is attended by the heads and leading representatives of the G20 member countries — states with the most developed economies. The participants have already arrived in Indonesia and those of them who could not attend this year's summit personally will participate online. Discussion of global issues, such as the development of healthcare, the increase of renewable energy sources, and the promotion of digital technology in doing business, will begin tomorrow. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represents the Russian Federation, he arrived on November 13. In addition, to the main permanent participants of the summit, 10 representatives of the invited countries are also expected to attend, including the UAE, Rwanda, Senegal, Cambodia, Singapore, Suriname, Fiji, Spain, the Netherlands and Ukraine.Check out some of the highlights of the arrival leaders of the countries at the G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

