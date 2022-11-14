International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/french-president-macron-vows-to-continue-military-support-and-defense-equipment-supply-to-ukraine-1104102044.html
French President Macron Vows to Continue Military Support and Defense Equipment Supply to Ukraine
French President Macron Vows to Continue Military Support and Defense Equipment Supply to Ukraine
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will continue military support to Ukraine by supplying it with air defense systems and other equipment, President Emmanuel Macron said... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T11:17+0000
2022-11-14T11:17+0000
military
france
ukraine
russia
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_0:138:2519:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f145bc97000c1145beca108161d686.jpg
The president noted that the international community must double its efforts to ensure that Ukraine can survive this winter.At the same time, Macron emphasized that it is important to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military. In addition, Macron announced in October that France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.
france
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_131:0:2386:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_d79ade7938a2b50f06479526b8051850.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, french weapon deliveries. ukraine. russian special operation in ukraine, arms supply, kiev regime, paris
emmanuel macron, french weapon deliveries. ukraine. russian special operation in ukraine, arms supply, kiev regime, paris

French President Macron Vows to Continue Military Support and Defense Equipment Supply to Ukraine

11:17 GMT 14.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC GAILLARDFrance's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy to present the La Revue nationale strategique (RNS), a new military programming law (2024-2030), on the amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, Southern France on November 9, 2022. - Emmanuel Macron is on a one-day visit to present the major strategic challenges that France must face, in a global geopolitical grammar disrupted by the war in Ukraine.
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy to present the La Revue nationale strategique (RNS), a new military programming law (2024-2030), on the amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, Southern France on November 9, 2022. - Emmanuel Macron is on a one-day visit to present the major strategic challenges that France must face, in a global geopolitical grammar disrupted by the war in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC GAILLARD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will continue military support to Ukraine by supplying it with air defense systems and other equipment, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, but we provide it with humanitarian, economic and military support. And we must strengthen this support by supplying anti-missile and other defense systems," Macron stated.

The president noted that the international community must double its efforts to ensure that Ukraine can survive this winter.
At the same time, Macron emphasized that it is important to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"France’s role is to try to use diplomacy as efficiently as possible … Diplomacy is also about talking to people we disagree with," the French president added.

© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA fragment of an Ukrainian Tochka-U missile which had been shot down near the Government House in the city center during a recent shelling is pictured in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic.
A fragment of an Ukrainian Tochka-U missile which had been shot down near the Government House in the city center during a recent shelling is pictured in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
A fragment of an Ukrainian Tochka-U missile which had been shot down near the Government House in the city center during a recent shelling is pictured in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic.
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military. In addition, Macron announced in October that France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers.
Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала