https://sputniknews.com/20221114/elon-musk-gets-into-ugly-spat-with-former-top-twitter-executive-over-cost-of-employee-lunches-1104092154.html

Elon Musk Gets Into Ugly Spat With Former Top Twitter Executive Over Cost of Employee Lunches

Elon Musk Gets Into Ugly Spat With Former Top Twitter Executive Over Cost of Employee Lunches

Since Elon Must took over Twitter in October, the social network has witnessed dramatic changes at an unprecedented pace. Moreover, the multi-billionaire has... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-14T11:21+0000

2022-11-14T11:21+0000

2022-11-14T11:21+0000

elon musk

twitter

twitter

spat

altercation

employees

workers

acquisition

takeover

controversy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_67b68353c7ef60b809fc26d6b15860c0.jpg

Elon Musk on Monday got involved in an ugly spat with Tracy Hawkins, former Twitter Vice President of Work Transformation, over the cost of food served to the company's employees.IHawkins was the head of Twitter's food program until just last week.The squabble between Musk and Hawkins broke out after Musk alleged that Twitter spent millions on serving food to its employees at the company's headquarters in San Francisco at a time when nobody came to the office.The Tesla and SpaceX founder further said that the average cost of serving lunch to a worker during the past year was approximately $400 a day.Refuting Musk's claims, Hawkins said that the microblogging platform only spent $20-25 for lunch and breakfast per person per day. She even called him a "liar" over the issue."This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn't want to work for Elon Musk. For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices," Hawkins shot back.However, Musk was having none of it, as he labeled her statement as "false"."False". Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don't even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building," the Twitter CEO wrote in his response to Hawkins.It is not the first time Musk has sparred in public in recent days.Earlier, he had a feud with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alias AOC after he introduced Twitter's Blue service for paid subscribers."Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan," she tweeted at the time.In reply, Musk took a jibe at AOC, saying "Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

elon musk, twitter, twitter, spat, altercation, employees, workers, acquisition, takeover, controversy, lunch, cost