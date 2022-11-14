https://sputniknews.com/20221114/biden-world-expects-us-and-china-to-play-key-role-in-solving-global-problems--1104096577.html

Biden: World Expects US and China to Play Key Role in Solving Global Problems

The American and Chinese presidents held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden reportedly stated that Beijing and Washington should overcome their differences and expressed hope for an "open and honest" dialogue with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.The US president noted that the world expects the US and China to play a key role in solving global problems, ranging from climate change to food security issues.Biden added that he and Xi personally have the responsibility to find areas for cooperation between the two nations. He also expressed hope of avoiding a US-China conflict, adding that the countries should properly handle their relationship.In response, Xi told Biden that he was ready to hold honest negotiations on strategic bilateral issues and discuss the regional and global situation.He also noted it was necessary to work with all countries to bring about the hope for world peace and stability.The meeting takes place ahead of the two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and it is the first time Biden meets with Xi in person since the start of his term.Previously, the US president pledged to "compete vigorously" with China and yet avoid a political standoff.Tensions between the US and China escalated earlier this year following a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. While the White House abstained from backing the visit, Beijing condemned the move, warning there would be harsh consequences.

