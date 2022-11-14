https://sputniknews.com/20221114/biden-world-expects-us-and-china-to-play-key-role-in-solving-global-problems--1104096577.html
US President Joe Biden reportedly stated that Beijing and Washington should overcome their differences and expressed hope for an "open and honest" dialogue with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.The US president noted that the world expects the US and China to play a key role in solving global problems, ranging from climate change to food security issues.Biden added that he and Xi personally have the responsibility to find areas for cooperation between the two nations. He also expressed hope of avoiding a US-China conflict, adding that the countries should properly handle their relationship.In response, Xi told Biden that he was ready to hold honest negotiations on strategic bilateral issues and discuss the regional and global situation.He also noted it was necessary to work with all countries to bring about the hope for world peace and stability.The meeting takes place ahead of the two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and it is the first time Biden meets with Xi in person since the start of his term.Previously, the US president pledged to "compete vigorously" with China and yet avoid a political standoff.Tensions between the US and China escalated earlier this year following a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. While the White House abstained from backing the visit, Beijing condemned the move, warning there would be harsh consequences.
Biden: World Expects US and China to Play Key Role in Solving Global Problems
The American and Chinese presidents held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
US President Joe Biden reportedly stated that Beijing and Washington should overcome their differences and expressed hope for an "open and honest" dialogue with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.
"As leaders of our two nations we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything of a sort of conflict and define ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation. And I believe this is critical in the sake of our two countries and the sake of the international community," Biden said.
The US president noted that the world expects the US and China to play a key role in solving global problems, ranging from climate change to food security issues.
"The world expects, I believe, China and the United States to play key roles in addressing global challenges from climate changes to food security, and for us to be able to work together. The Unites States stands ready to do just that, to work with you, if that is what you desire," he said.
Biden added that he and Xi personally have the responsibility to find areas for cooperation between the two nations. He also expressed hope of avoiding a US-China conflict
, adding that the countries should properly handle their relationship.
In response, Xi told Biden that he was ready to hold honest negotiations on strategic bilateral issues and discuss the regional and global situation.
"Today at our meeting, I am ready to have an honest and detailed exchange of views with you on issues of strategic importance to China-US relations, as well as regional and global issues. I look forward to our joint work to return bilateral relations to the path of healthy development for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," the Chinese president said.
He also noted it was necessary to work with all countries to bring about the hope for world peace and stability.
"Humanity is facing unprecedented challenges, the world is at a crossroads; and where to go is a question that not only we, but all countries are thinking about. The world expects China and the United States to properly manage their relationship, and our meeting attracted attention around the world," Xi said.
The meeting takes place ahead of the two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and it is the first time Biden meets with Xi in person since the start of his term.
Previously, the US president pledged to "compete vigorously" with China
and yet avoid a political standoff.
Tensions between the US and China escalated earlier this year following a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. While the White House abstained from backing the visit, Beijing condemned the move, warning there would be harsh consequences.