https://sputniknews.com/20221113/white-house-condemns-terrorist-attack-in-istanbul--1104083903.html
White House Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul
White House Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul
The White House's announcement comes shortly after a terrorist attack which occurred in Istanbul on Sunday. The explosion killed at least 6 people and injured... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-13T22:21+0000
2022-11-13T22:21+0000
2022-11-13T22:21+0000
americas
white house
istanbul
istanbul terror
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f41e7aa8297a4fa7d11700b719dca95.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of at least six people, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities, left 81 people injured, 39 of them have already been released from hospitals. Yusuf Meydan, a member of Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services as well as his daughter were killed in the attack, according to Derya Yanik, the minister of the agency.“We consider it to be a terrorist act as a result of an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, detonating the bomb,” Oktay told reporters Sunday.According to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, a woman is suspected of having carried out the terrorist act in Istanbul on Sunday.“It went very quickly from a very peaceful Sunday with a very crowded street full of tourists to being what looked like the aftermath of a war zone,” said Tariq Keblaoui, an eyewitness.
americas
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4ae0cc33400d6597dc4b4ef8f68499e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
white house, istanbul, istanbul terror
white house, istanbul, istanbul terror
White House Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul
The White House's announcement comes shortly after a terrorist attack which occurred in Istanbul on Sunday. The explosion killed at least 6 people and injured 81 others and has officially been deemed a terrorist attack by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of at least six people, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Turkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism," Jean-Pierre said in a Sunday statement.
An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities, left 81 people injured, 39 of them have already been released from hospitals. Yusuf Meydan, a member of Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services as well as his daughter were killed in the attack, according to Derya Yanik, the minister of the agency.
“We consider it to be a terrorist act as a result of an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, detonating the bomb,” Oktay told reporters Sunday
.
According to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, a woman is suspected of having carried out the terrorist act in Istanbul on Sunday.
“It went very quickly from a very peaceful Sunday with a very crowded street full of tourists to being what looked like the aftermath of a war zone,” said Tariq Keblaoui, an eyewitness.