White House Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

White House Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of at least six people, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities, left 81 people injured, 39 of them have already been released from hospitals. Yusuf Meydan, a member of Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services as well as his daughter were killed in the attack, according to Derya Yanik, the minister of the agency.“We consider it to be a terrorist act as a result of an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, detonating the bomb,” Oktay told reporters Sunday.According to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, a woman is suspected of having carried out the terrorist act in Istanbul on Sunday.“It went very quickly from a very peaceful Sunday with a very crowded street full of tourists to being what looked like the aftermath of a war zone,” said Tariq Keblaoui, an eyewitness.

