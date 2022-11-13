https://sputniknews.com/20221113/west-tested-narcotic-analgesics-in-ukraine-source-says-1104069467.html

West Tested Narcotic Analgesics in Ukraine, Source Says

LUGANSK Sputnik) - Kiev tested nasal analgesic drugs developed by the West for NATO, at multiple labs on the Ukrainian-occupied territories in the Lugansk... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

According to the source, after the tests, the drugs were used by Ukrainian troops.Meanwhile, a lecturer at the Lugansk Medical University, the chief sanitary doctor of the LPR, who participated in various medical tests before 2014, told Sputnik that the West has been carrying out lab tests in Ukraine in order to cut costs on volunteers and medical specialists.In August, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, noted that specialists had found evidence of drug trials in the liberated settlement of Rubezhnoe, LPR. According to him, clinical trials of unregistered drugs with potentially dangerous side effects were carried out on local residents for several years.Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, Russian forces have discovered multiple facilities used by the United States for military-biological experiments.

