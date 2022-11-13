https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ukraines-zelensky-says-will-give-video-address-at-g20-on-tuesday-1104084042.html

Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Will Give Video Address at G20 on Tuesday

"We are actively preparing for an important week for Ukraine, a diplomatic week. The G20 summit will be held in Indonesia, and our position will be...

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed his participation in the upcoming G20 summit via a video address.Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit, and that the Russian delegation would be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Russian delegates arrived in Bali earlier on Sunday. Ahead of their arrival, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it believed that expanding the agenda of the G20 by including matters of peace and security is "unviable" and constitutes an incursion into the domain of the UN Security Council.

