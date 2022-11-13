https://sputniknews.com/20221113/reliance-chairman-mukesh-ambani-reportedly-in-fray-to-purchase-liverpool-football-club-1104070134.html

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reportedly in Fray to Purchase Liverpool Football Club

Earlier this week, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) stunned the sporting world with its decision to list the football giants for sale. After US billionaire Todd... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has allegedly thrown his hat into the ring to buy one of the most popular football clubs in the world, Liverpool FC, a leading British media outlet has reported.Chairman and managing director of Indian oil firm Reliance Industries, Ambani is currently the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of nearly $95 billion.The 65-year-old has reportedly enquired about the Anfield-based club on several occasions and is being viewed as the "frontrunner" to take over Jurgen Klopp's side.After FSG acquired the Merseyside club in 2010, Liverpool became one of the most successful English sides in history. The Reds went on to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European Super Cup over the last 12 years.This is not the first time India's second-richest man has shown interest in buying Liverpool.In 2010, speculation was rife that Reliance Industries wanted to buy a 51 percent stake in the club. The reports, however, were quickly quashed by then-Liverpool CEO Christain Purslow.While Reliance is yet to deny or confirm the rumors, Ambani's association with football is well known.The Mumbai-headquartered multinational runs the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top domestic tournament. Reliance has also signed a commercial agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the sport's governing body in the South Asian nation.

