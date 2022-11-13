https://sputniknews.com/20221113/reliance-chairman-mukesh-ambani-reportedly-in-fray-to-purchase-liverpool-football-club-1104070134.html
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reportedly in Fray to Purchase Liverpool Football Club
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reportedly in Fray to Purchase Liverpool Football Club
Earlier this week, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) stunned the sporting world with its decision to list the football giants for sale.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reportedly in Fray to Purchase Liverpool Football Club
Earlier this week, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) stunned the sporting world with its decision to list the football giants for sale. After US billionaire Todd Boehly took over Chelsea in May, the Reds will become the second high-profile club to change owner this year if they manage to find a buyer in the next few weeks.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani
has allegedly thrown his hat into the ring to buy one of the most popular football clubs in the world, Liverpool FC, a leading British media outlet has reported.
Chairman and managing director of Indian oil firm Reliance Industries, Ambani is currently the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of nearly $95 billion.
The 65-year-old has reportedly enquired about the Anfield-based club on several occasions and is being viewed as the "frontrunner" to take over Jurgen Klopp
's side.
The FSG is seeking $4.7 billion from prospective buyers. Investment firm Goldman Sachs and financial services company Morgan Stanley are reportedly assisting the group in their quest to sell the former Premier League champions.
After FSG acquired the Merseyside club in 2010, Liverpool became one of the most successful English sides in history. The Reds went on to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European Super Cup over the last 12 years.
This is not the first time India's second-richest man has shown interest in buying Liverpool.
In 2010, speculation was rife that Reliance Industries wanted to buy a 51 percent stake in the club. The reports, however, were quickly quashed by then-Liverpool CEO Christain Purslow.
While Reliance is yet to deny or confirm the rumors, Ambani's association with football is well known.
The Mumbai-headquartered multinational runs the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top domestic tournament. Reliance has also signed a commercial agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the sport's governing body in the South Asian nation.