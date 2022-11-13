International
Over 40,000 Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK Since January
Over 40,000 Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK Since January
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 40,000 migrants have traveled to the United Kingdom across the English Channel since the beginning of 2022, according to new... 13.11.2022
As of September, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK across the English Channel since January exceeded 28,561, which was larger than last year's total of 28,526.According to the defense ministry, 972 people crossed the English Channel on 22 boats on Saturday, which brings the total number of such crossings in 2022 to 40,885.Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK. In late 2021, the problem of illegal migrants caused the aggravation of relations between Paris and London, when a boat carrying migrants to the UK sank off the French coast, killing 27 people.
Over 40,000 Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK Since January

18:19 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 18:20 GMT 13.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 40,000 migrants have traveled to the United Kingdom across the English Channel since the beginning of 2022, according to new figures released by the country's defense ministry.
As of September, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK across the English Channel since January exceeded 28,561, which was larger than last year's total of 28,526.
According to the defense ministry, 972 people crossed the English Channel on 22 boats on Saturday, which brings the total number of such crossings in 2022 to 40,885.
In this file photo dated Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, a Border Force vessel at the port city of Dover, England. Fifteen migrants have been saved Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, as search and rescue operations by the Border Force continue, but at least four migrants, including a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child, have died Tuesday when their boat capsized while they and other migrants tried to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
UK Home Office Fails to Handle Increased Flow of Migrants Via English Channel
21 July, 18:30 GMT
Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK. In late 2021, the problem of illegal migrants caused the aggravation of relations between Paris and London, when a boat carrying migrants to the UK sank off the French coast, killing 27 people.
