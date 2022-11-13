Over 40,000 Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK Since January

https://sputniknews.com/20221113/over-40000-migrants-crossed-english-channel-to-get-to-uk-since-january-1104082624.html
18:19 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 18:20 GMT 13.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 40,000 migrants have traveled to the United Kingdom across the English Channel since the beginning of 2022, according to new figures released by the country's defense ministry.
As of September, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK across the English Channel since January exceeded 28,561, which was larger than last year's total of 28,526.
According to the defense ministry, 972 people crossed the English Channel on 22 boats on Saturday, which brings the total number of such crossings in 2022 to 40,885.
Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK. In late 2021, the problem of illegal migrants caused the aggravation of relations between Paris and London, when a boat carrying migrants to the UK sank off the French coast, killing 27 people.