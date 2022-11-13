https://sputniknews.com/20221113/natural-wonder-pink-lakes--1104027327.html

Natural Wonder: Pink Lakes

Natural Wonder: Pink Lakes

Have you ever wondered what the pink lakes are, where they located and why on earth they are pink? Check out our gallery to find out more!

Australia has an impressive collection of pink lakes, and Lake Hillier is one of the most popular. It is located on an island off the southern coast of Western Australia. The bright pink color does not change even if the water is poured into a container. Other pink lakes change color depending on the season, angle of sunlight, or air temperature. Hiller Lake stays the same shade of pink throughout the year, thanks to the presence of the algae Dunaliella salina, red halophilic archaea, and other microorganisms. In Koyash Lake, located on the Crimean Peninsula, the color of the water varies from pink to red, depending on the season. Like many saltwater lakes, it is filled with halobacteria, microorganisms that produce a pink protein when absorbing solar energy. Pink lakes are not only beautiful, but also useful for the prevention of many diseases. Dunaliella salina is a unique organism that can synthesize useful compounds such as b-carotene provitamin A, glycerol, and unsaturated fatty acids in extremely high salt concentrations. Check out these and other pink lakes in Sputnik’s photo gallery!

