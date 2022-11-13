air raid, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, special military operation, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes of ukraine, nord stream explosion, crimean bridge collapse, russia ukraine negotiations, vladimir putin, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenskiy, russian ukraine peace talks, donbass, ukraine war
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Bombards DPR 56 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev intensified attacks on the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin noted that the goal of the op was to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.
Over the past month, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Kiev's special services.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 1 November that around 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.