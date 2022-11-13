https://sputniknews.com/20221113/lavrov-us-nato-try-to-militarize-asia-pacific-amid-alliances-efforts-to-expand-regional-clout-1104071131.html

Lavrov: US, NATO Try to Militarize Asia-Pacific Amid Alliance’s Efforts to Expand Regional Clout

Lavrov: US, NATO Try to Militarize Asia-Pacific Amid Alliance’s Efforts to Expand Regional Clout

This past summer, Lavrov described last year’s deal between the US, the UK and Australia (AUKUS) as something that apparently serves as an extension of NATO... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T11:14+0000

2022-11-13T11:14+0000

2022-11-13T11:15+0000

world

russia

us

nato

asia-pacific region

asean

sergei lavrov

summit

militarization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104072539_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb40b00e39948c807776df8d63618de3.jpg

The US and NATO are trying to militarize the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh on Sunday.He added that not long ago, a US concept of the Indo-Pacific strategy had been put forward, a document that stipulates promoting “formats that are not open to everyone.”According to the Russian foreign minister, these formats, which “rival the inclusive structures created around ASEAN, envisage the militarization of this region with an obvious focus on containing China and Russian interests in the Asia-Pacific region.”Lavrov noted that one of the specific signs of the policy line of the US and NATO regarding the development and militarization of the Asia-Pacific region was the creation of the military bloc AUKUS (the US, Australia, and the UK), which is now actively trying to entice New Zealand, Canada, and Japan into entering the organization.The top Russian diplomat stressed that while Moscow and China uphold the necessity of preserving the formats that have been created around ASEAN, the West continues to develop its own plans.On NATO, Lavrov argued that the alliance has shed its defensive focus and that it currently wants to play a leading role in the Asia-Pacific region.He noted that “NATO no longer says that they are a purely defensive alliance, which was in place when the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact existed.”The remarks came after Lavrov told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of an ASEAN ministerial meeting in Cambodia in early September that “there is an obvious tendency to use AUKUS to advance NATO interests in the Indo-Pacific region” and that “actually, the NATO members do not hide this”.Last year, the US, the UK and Australia signed the so-called AUKUS trilateral partnership, which promised to strengthen Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines and boost defense cooperation between the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.In a separate development in 2021, Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the US amid growing tensions over Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia and would not establish military bases in post-Soviet countries. Russia’s security-related proposals were rejected out of hand, with Washington insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

https://sputniknews.com/20220527/nato-expansion-a-continuing-and-irreversible-landslide-1095800115.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-creates-hope-for-asia-to-withstand-us-led-nato-pakistani-expert-says-1102628670.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

a summit of the association of southeast asian nations, a us concept of the indo-pacific strategy, creation of the military bloc aukus