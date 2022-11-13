Israeli President Instructs Netanuyahu to Form New Government

"My consultations showed the following picture: 64 Knesset members recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be tasked with forming a government, 28 Knesset members recommended Yair Lapid, and 28 Knesset members decided not to recommend any Knesset member... I am not forgetting, of course, that there are ongoing legal proceedings against Netanyahu in the District Court of Jerusalem, and I am not oversimplifying this at all. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the Supreme Court has already expressed its opinion on the matter, and the task of forming a government has been already assigned to Netanyahu by my predecessor, President Reuven Rivlin," Herzog said at a ceremony at his residence in Jerusalem.