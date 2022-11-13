https://sputniknews.com/20221113/hurricane-nicole-exposes-native-american-burial-ground-in-florida-1104079807.html
Hurricane Nicole Exposes Native American Burial Ground in Florida
Hurricane Nicole Exposes Native American Burial Ground in Florida
Locals discovered six human skulls on a Hutchinson Island beach before tipping off authorities.
Florida residents have made a peculiar discovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, which battered the Sunshine State earlier this week.According to local media reports, human bones were found sticking out of the ground at Hutchinson Island, with authorities suggesting that the remains likely originate from a burial ground of an indigenous tribe called Ais.The authorities reportedly identified the site as a Native American burial site and therefore refrained from disturbing it.The newly discovered bones are now expected to be sent to the Bureau of Archaeological Research of the Florida Department of State for analysis, Budensiek informed.He also mentioned that this was not the first time they had a such situation at the site in question, with one US media outlet noting that beach erosion caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 resulted in Native American bones likewise being unearthed. In 2012, the remains were eventually reburied with proper rites.
