Elon Musk Will Virtually Attend G20 Business Summit in Indonesia

BREAKING: At Least 4 Killed in Explosion in Central Istanbul
Musk, the world's richest man, is facing litigation over his 2018 pay package, worth about $56 billion in stock options. The court trial is slated to begin next week. That's why he won't physically visit the business conference in Indonesia.The plaintiff states that remuneration to Musk was approved by aboard of directors controlled by Musk. He believes that it is illegal and insists that Musk should return this money. Indonesia is of great interest to Musk. Apart from the fact that this country is a vast emerging market, Indonesia also possesses the greatest nickel reserves in the world. Nickel is essential component of Tesla's batteries, which is why Musk will participate in a virtual discussion on the `future disruption of global technological innovation` with Indonesian billionaire Anindya Bakrie.G20 (Group of 20) is intergovernmental forum that consists of 19 countries and the European Union. This year the summit will be held from 15-16 November on Bali and will be attended by world political and business leaders.
14:10 GMT 13.11.2022
© Patrick PleulElon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Indonesia is of great interest to Elon Musk and his flagship company Tesla. This country has the largest nickel reserves in the world, and nickel is an essential metal used in making Tesla`s batteries.
Musk, the world's richest man, is facing litigation over his 2018 pay package, worth about $56 billion in stock options. The court trial is slated to begin next week. That's why he won't physically visit the business conference in Indonesia.
The plaintiff states that remuneration to Musk was approved by aboard of directors controlled by Musk. He believes that it is illegal and insists that Musk should return this money.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
Science & Tech
Biden: Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Worth Being 'Looked At' for National Security Risk
10 November, 03:36 GMT
Indonesia is of great interest to Musk. Apart from the fact that this country is a vast emerging market, Indonesia also possesses the greatest nickel reserves in the world. Nickel is essential component of Tesla's batteries, which is why Musk will participate in a virtual discussion on the `future disruption of global technological innovation` with Indonesian billionaire Anindya Bakrie.
G20 (Group of 20) is intergovernmental forum that consists of 19 countries and the European Union. This year the summit will be held from 15-16 November on Bali and will be attended by world political and business leaders.
