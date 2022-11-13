https://sputniknews.com/20221113/defense-minister-rajnath-singh-hits-out-at-congress-for-kickstarting-row-over-g20-logo-1104073835.html

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Hits Out at Congress for Kickstarting Row Over G20 Logo

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Hits Out at Congress for Kickstarting Row Over G20 Logo

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo of India's G20 presidency depicting a lotus flower. The usage of the lotus sparked a squabble... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T12:17+0000

2022-11-13T12:17+0000

2022-11-13T12:17+0000

india

g20

g20

g20

g20 summit

g20 summit

g20 summit

rajnath singh

narendra modi

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102002693_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_aa6d0f866615150c54c58819c52a12c0.jpg

Federal Defense Minister and BJP parliamentarian Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress for kickstarting an unnecessary controversy around the logo of India's G20 chair."Controversies are created over symbols related to our heritage. You must be aware that a logo was unveiled linked to G-20, the nations having a hold on about 85 percent of the global GDP. Now that logo has a lotus. A storm was kicked up by some over the use of the symbol. They said that it's a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Singh said at a public event in Haryana.Continuing with his criticism of the Congress, Singh said that the lotus has been related to India's culture for centuries. More so, it has been the country's national flower for more than seven decades and that's why there was nothing wrong with embedding it in the logo of the G20 summit.The defense minister's remarks came after Congress' media head Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP, saying India's ruling party was "shamelessly" promoting itself at a prestigious global event."Over 70 years ago, (India's first Prime Minister) Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" Ramesh wrote on Twitter.India will take over the presidency of the G20, a grouping of the world's 20 largest economies, from Indonesia on December 1, following the summit in Bali on November 15-16.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

g20, g20, g20, g20 summit, g20 summit, g20 summit , rajnath singh, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, logo, lotus, bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, opposition, opposition, opposition party