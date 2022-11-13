Co-Founder of The Clash, Guitarist Keith Levene Dies at Age 65
Hammond, who confirmed the musician's death, said Levene was one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Levene founded the British punk band The Clash alongside Mick Jones in 1976 when he was just 18-years-old. He departed the band before they released their 1977 debut album, but most notably contributed to the song "What's My Name".
On Friday English guitarist Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd., died at the age of 65 due to liver cancer.
"It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November," Adam Hammond, an author and friend of the musician, confirmed on social media on Saturday, describing Levene as "one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time."
Levene, who was born in London in 1957, died at his home in Norfolk, according to one news outlet.
"Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith's family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate," Hammond said.
It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November.— Adam Hammond (@adthedoor) November 12, 2022
“RIP keith levene My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree, cosy n well loved. He was an iconic guitarist and composer, my best friend, my love, my everything, I love you to the moon," wrote Kate Ransford, Levene's partner.
Viv Albertine with Keith Levene and Mick Jones in Davis Road, East Acton in 1975 📸? pic.twitter.com/elOczldLmu— russ (@dirk7890) November 8, 2022
Levene, who fellow guitarist John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers described as a "spectacular" and innovative guitarist, got a job as a roadie for the band Yes before becoming a musician. He departed The Clash after he grew tired of the band's political musing.
In 1978, Levene formed Public Image Ltd. (PiL) alongside John Lydon. Though he is most well known among mainstream audiences for his contributions in The Clash, the post-punk band PiL helped him establish his discordant guitar style.
“What happened to me was once I got good enough to know the rules, I didn’t want to be like any other guitarist,” Levene said in an interview with Furious. “I didn’t go out of my way to be different. I just had an ear for what was wrong. So if I did something that was wrong, i.e. made a mistake or did something that wasn’t in key, I was open-minded enough to listen to it again.”
“We’re sad to hear of the death of Keith Levene. We were fortunate enough to work with Keith on an album he recorded with Jah Wobble. A post-punk legend who changed the sound of guitar music,” Cherry Red Records said on Twitter.
Levene left PiL in 1983, but went on to work with other artists, such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers whom he produced demos for, as well as American rappers Ice T and Tone Loc. The punk guitarist also released his own solo albums including "Violent Opposition" in 1989 and "Commercial Zone 2014" in 2014.
A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will. @pilofficial https://t.co/IW3PTa1TOa— Martin Atkins (@marteeeen) November 12, 2022
"A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene,” wrote Martin Atkins, former Public Image Ltd drummer. “We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will.”