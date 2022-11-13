https://sputniknews.com/20221113/co-founder-of-the-clash-guitarist-keith-levene-dies-at-age-65-1104064454.html

Co-Founder of The Clash, Guitarist Keith Levene Dies at Age 65

Co-Founder of The Clash, Guitarist Keith Levene Dies at Age 65

Hammond, who confirmed the musician's death, said Levene was one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Levene founded the British punk band The Clash... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T01:48+0000

2022-11-13T01:48+0000

2022-11-13T01:48+0000

viral

celebrity

dead celebrity

celebrity gossip

music

music band

rock music

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104064309_0:55:616:402_1920x0_80_0_0_5cb98c53f004fb95e48a04e21fbb610b.png

On Friday English guitarist Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd., died at the age of 65 due to liver cancer. Levene, who was born in London in 1957, died at his home in Norfolk, according to one news outlet. "Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith's family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate," Hammond said.“RIP keith levene My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree, cosy n well loved. He was an iconic guitarist and composer, my best friend, my love, my everything, I love you to the moon," wrote Kate Ransford, Levene's partner. Levene, who fellow guitarist John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers described as a "spectacular" and innovative guitarist, got a job as a roadie for the band Yes before becoming a musician. He departed The Clash after he grew tired of the band's political musing. In 1978, Levene formed Public Image Ltd. (PiL) alongside John Lydon. Though he is most well known among mainstream audiences for his contributions in The Clash, the post-punk band PiL helped him establish his discordant guitar style. “We’re sad to hear of the death of Keith Levene. We were fortunate enough to work with Keith on an album he recorded with Jah Wobble. A post-punk legend who changed the sound of guitar music,” Cherry Red Records said on Twitter.Levene left PiL in 1983, but went on to work with other artists, such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers whom he produced demos for, as well as American rappers Ice T and Tone Loc. The punk guitarist also released his own solo albums including "Violent Opposition" in 1989 and "Commercial Zone 2014" in 2014."A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene,” wrote Martin Atkins, former Public Image Ltd drummer. “We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

celebrity, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, music, music band, rock music