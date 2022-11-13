https://sputniknews.com/20221113/biden-pledges-to-compete-vigorously-with-china-1104074748.html

Biden Pledges to ‘Compete Vigorously’ With China

Biden Pledges to ‘Compete Vigorously’ With China

Relations between Beijing and Washington remain chilly over an array of pressing issues, including Taiwan, which is seen by Chinese authorities as an essential... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T13:34+0000

2022-11-13T13:34+0000

2022-11-13T13:34+0000

world

us

china

joe biden

asean

summit

xi jinping

taiwan

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104074594_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c4de61e07cc7a6c6d68ecd29b2d8669.jpg

US President Joe Biden has pledged that Washington would rival Beijing in a way that prevents such a competition from being escalated into a political standoff.POTUS also vowed that the US would speak out over China’s human rights record, stressing the significance of lasting peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, according to the statement.The remarks came ahead of Biden’s meeting on Monday with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the run­­-up to the two-day Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, which kicks off on November 15.Biden, who will sit down with Xi for the first time since taking office, has repeatedly slammed China over a spate of topics, incuding Beijing’s trade practices and its position on Taiwan.The Beijing­-Washington tensions over Taiwan escalated in early August, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island despite China’s warning of the far-reaching consequences of the move.Beijing condemned Pelosi’s trip, slamming it as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Even so, other high-level US delegations have since visited Taiwan in the face of Beijing’s stern rhetoric.China perceives Taiwan as an integral part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official ties between the island and other countries. Washington maintains active contacts with Taipei and is selling billions of dollars' worth of weapons to Taiwan.In the South China Sea, Beijing lays claims to large swaths of territory, including the Spratly Islands and Paracel Islands, with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan having overlapping claims.Chinese officials have repeatedly urged the US to stay out of the dispute and allow regional powers to sort out their differences independently.Despite having no claims to the South China Sea territories, the US often sends its military vessels to the South China Sea to fulfill "freedom of navigation" missions. These draw harsh criticism from Beijing who describes such acts as "provocations" that pose a threat to regional security.

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/3-good-reasons-for-china-not-to-trust-the-us-on-arms-control-1103055494.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221020/us-signs-78-million-deal-to-maintain-taiwans-patriot-air-defense-systems-1102473897.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

relations between beijing and washington, us president joe biden's speech at asean summit in phnom penh, freedom of navigation in the south china sea, china's large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of taiwan, us' sending of its military vessels to the south china sea